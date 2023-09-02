Does Mayo Actually Work As A Stainless Steel Cleaner?

Mayonnaise is best known for being a tasty sandwich accouterment, but did you know it's also an effective cleaning agent? It's especially effective on stainless steel, which can be challenging to clean without leaving streaks and smudges. Imagine you notice lots of unsightly streaks and fingerprints on a stainless steel appliance in your kitchen. In this case, take the jar of mayonnaise from your refrigerator and apply a small amount to any stained areas.

You only need a thin coating, so be mindful of using more mayonnaise than necessary to avoid a mess. Next, take a paper towel and quickly remove the coating of mayonnaise, making sure to eliminate any lingering residue as well. Smudges and streaks will be no more, and you won't need to worry about purchasing expensive and potentially toxic cleaning agents. Mayonnaise is a great option for cleaning because it's such a common kitchen item. It's also quite effective thanks to the condiment's inherent qualities.