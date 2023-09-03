Why You Need To Brine Your Eggplant Before Throwing It On The Grill

Many recipes that call for grilled or fried eggplants start by salting the pieces of eggplant, purportedly to draw out the bitterness of the vegetables. This could be a tip passed on from one generation to another to the point it is baked into recipes, but the reality is that the bitter taste rarely exists in modern-day eggplants, apart from very old or large-sized eggplants.

However, there is still a reason to salt eggplants before grilling via a salt bath or a brine. Brining the eggplants and letting them sit for at least 30 minutes draws out excess moisture from eggplants via osmosis. This allows the eggplant to become crispy rather than mushy when grilled. The result will be a slightly charred or smoky eggplant that holds its shape and has a bit of a bite rather than slices that fall apart when you pierce it with a fork or thread it into skewers.