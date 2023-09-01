How Long Will Pumpkin Pie Safely Last In The Fridge?

If you've ever been to a pumpkin patch to pick out some seasonal gourds, you already know that whole, fresh pumpkins don't need to be refrigerated. Pumpkin pie, on the other hand, is made with eggs and dairy, which should never be left out at room temperature for a lengthy period of time.

Any food with perishable ingredients should only sit out at room temperature for around two hours before it needs to be refrigerated, according to the USDA. Plus, your refrigerator should keep food below 40 degrees Fahrenheit to keep it out of the temperature danger zone of 40 and 140 degrees.

Just because it's cold doesn't mean your pie can last indefinitely, either. For some reason, when we make savory foods with eggs it's easier to recognize that they need to be eaten right away, like deviled eggs or egg salad. When it comes to dessert, however, things get a little shaky. That's probably because leftover dessert isn't as common as leftover potato salad. Leftover pie does happen from time to time, though, so if your guests decline a slice of something sweet, and you're left with extra pie, cover it with plastic or foil and write the date on top with a Sharpie.

If you still haven't eaten all the pie four days later, it's time to toss it in the trash. After four days, even chilled pumpkin pie can become a salmonella hazard, and the ingredients will start to spoil.