How Long Will Pumpkin Pie Safely Last In The Fridge?
When summer's over, it's time to say goodbye to pies made with strawberries, blueberries, and peaches. When that first autumn leaf hits the ground, it's all about the pumpkins.
America loves anything made with the great orange gourds, from pumpkin spice lattes to carving Jack-o'-lanterns for Halloween. It's never too soon in the season to bake a pumpkin pie, but it's officially fall when Costco releases their cult-favorite $5.99 pies in September. Whether you've baked up a homemade pie or you're going with a store-bought version, if you've got some left over, it's important to store it properly in the refrigerator so that nobody gets sick from foodborne illness.
Pumpkin pie doesn't have a long shelf life; it's only good for three to four days, according to the USDA. So, if you need an excuse to have a second piece of pie, tell yourself you're doing your part to combat food waste, because throwing away perfectly good pumpkin pie is a crime.
Pumpkin pie goes in the refrigerator
If you've ever been to a pumpkin patch to pick out some seasonal gourds, you already know that whole, fresh pumpkins don't need to be refrigerated. Pumpkin pie, on the other hand, is made with eggs and dairy, which should never be left out at room temperature for a lengthy period of time.
Any food with perishable ingredients should only sit out at room temperature for around two hours before it needs to be refrigerated, according to the USDA. Plus, your refrigerator should keep food below 40 degrees Fahrenheit to keep it out of the temperature danger zone of 40 and 140 degrees.
Just because it's cold doesn't mean your pie can last indefinitely, either. For some reason, when we make savory foods with eggs it's easier to recognize that they need to be eaten right away, like deviled eggs or egg salad. When it comes to dessert, however, things get a little shaky. That's probably because leftover dessert isn't as common as leftover potato salad. Leftover pie does happen from time to time, though, so if your guests decline a slice of something sweet, and you're left with extra pie, cover it with plastic or foil and write the date on top with a Sharpie.
If you still haven't eaten all the pie four days later, it's time to toss it in the trash. After four days, even chilled pumpkin pie can become a salmonella hazard, and the ingredients will start to spoil.
Make friends with the freezer
If you find yourself with more pumpkin pie than you can handle (not so hard if you buy one of those Costco pies, which are 58 ounces each), you don't have to throw it away if you can't eat it all in four days. Pumpkin pie freezes well, and you can store it frozen for up to a month.
Before freezing, however, make sure your pie is completely cooled. You should also wrap it tightly in multiple layers of plastic and aluminum foil to prevent freezer burn, which happens when the outer layer of frozen food loses its moisture. When you're ready for another round of pie, all you have to do is take it out of the freezer the night before and let it thaw overnight in the refrigerator.
Don't try to thaw the frozen pie by leaving it out on the counter. Not only is this inviting bacteria to take up residence in your pie (remember, you should only keep pumpkin pie at room temp for two hours), but it will also cause the custard filling to weep moisture, which will make the crust soggy. If there's not a lot of pie left, but there's more than you can eat in a few days, cut it into individual slices and freeze it in portions, which will thaw faster than a large chunk. It's the perfect midweek dessert, and you'll never have to toss any precious pie.