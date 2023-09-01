The Key To Making Homemade Condiments Last Longer

For those looking to banish bland and boring food from the table, a good arsenal of condiments is a necessity. Really want to up the ante? Make them at home.

Avoid the pitfalls of store-bought condiments (namely the large quantities of added sugar, as well as cost) by making them from scratch. It's a fun, fulfilling pursuit, and homemade condiments also allow for complete customization. Change up the chilis in a batch of hot sauce recipe to suit a specific spice level, or kick up homemade ketchup with a dash of curry powder.

If there's one downside to making condiments in a home kitchen, it's this: They won't last as their store-bought counterparts. Of course, this is due to avoiding artificial preservatives and extensive processing, which is a good problem. But, it can nonetheless be frustrating to put effort into a homemade condiment just to have it spoil after a week. Fortunately, there's a solution to this problem.

Homemade condiments can be made to last for months by culturing them. Culturing is a preservation method that uses a starter culture — a collection of beneficial microorganisms — to ferment foods. The easiest way to make a starter culture is to separate the whey from a container of plain yogurt. Then, mix a few tablespoons of that whey into the homemade condiment. The bacteria within the whey will preserve the finished product, thanks to the magic of lacto-fermentation.