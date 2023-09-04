Where Did Hot Bacon Salad Dressing Really Come From?

Hot bacon salad dressing is an essential component of the remarkably named killed salad. Otherwise known as wilted salad, smothered salad, or kilt salad, the hot bacon dressing is utterly unique and moreish with a combination of bacon drippings, vinegar, sugar, and egg. Its magnificent ability to elevate hot salad to a delectable dish is one thing, but its salty, meaty flavor can even make kale taste good. While its deliciousness is undeniable, it's also fascinating to wonder where the idea for this astounding dressing might first have emerged.

The dressing is believed to have roots in Amish communities, explicitly connected to the Pennsylvania Dutch settlements. However, its origins are thought to have descended from a German sauce that was traditionally used to coat potato salad. This makes sense when you can trace Pennslyvania's Dutch ancestry to immigrants from the Southern Rhineland in Germany. Long ago, between the 17th and 19th centuries, the joy of hot bacon salad dressing made its way to the shores of the United States.