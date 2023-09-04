Where Did Hot Bacon Salad Dressing Really Come From?
Hot bacon salad dressing is an essential component of the remarkably named killed salad. Otherwise known as wilted salad, smothered salad, or kilt salad, the hot bacon dressing is utterly unique and moreish with a combination of bacon drippings, vinegar, sugar, and egg. Its magnificent ability to elevate hot salad to a delectable dish is one thing, but its salty, meaty flavor can even make kale taste good. While its deliciousness is undeniable, it's also fascinating to wonder where the idea for this astounding dressing might first have emerged.
The dressing is believed to have roots in Amish communities, explicitly connected to the Pennsylvania Dutch settlements. However, its origins are thought to have descended from a German sauce that was traditionally used to coat potato salad. This makes sense when you can trace Pennslyvania's Dutch ancestry to immigrants from the Southern Rhineland in Germany. Long ago, between the 17th and 19th centuries, the joy of hot bacon salad dressing made its way to the shores of the United States.
A history of hot bacon salad dressing
Hot bacon dressing likely evolved from the classic southern version of German potato salad. German potato salad differs from the American mayonnaise-inclusive version, which is quintessential to potluck spreads and afternoon barbeques. Also known by the name Kartoffelsalat, the potato salad is dressed with a warm mixture of broth, vinegar, and bacon fat. It's believed that this combination of hot bacon fat and vinegar is what became deeply rooted in Pennslyvania's culinary traditions.
While the hot bacon dressing can be traced to Pennslyvania and Germany, it's interesting to note how killed salad is considered a traditional Appalachian dish. So what's the connection? Before the Civil War, there was an influx of immigration to the Appalachian region from predominantly three countries: Ireland, China, and (you guessed it) Germany. In fact, between 1820 and 1910, it's estimated that six million Germans immigrated to the United States. So it's no surprise that hot bacon salad dressing also made its way into other states' traditional cuisines.
A dressing that's noteworthy
Alongside killed salad, hot bacon dressing is also used on dandelion salad. This salad uses trimmed dandelion greens (picked seasonally), then coated with basic hot bacon dressing made from bacon, vinegar, shallots, and seasoning. There are more intricate warm bacon vinaigrette recipes if you're looking for a more complex taste.
However, what is noteworthy here is the debate around the origins of dandelion salad. While some claim this to be a typical Pennslyvania Dutch dish, others claim this also to be initially from Germany. Moreover, dandelion salad is also regarded as a traditional Slovenia dish, known as regratova solata. German immigrants first colonized large parts of Solvenia in the Middle Ages, but it's unclear whether hot bacon salad dressing was part of the cuisine then or developed later.
Furthermore, claiming hot bacon salad dressing originated solely in Germany takes away from the traditions and cultures of other communities. Although hot bacon dressing can be predominantly traced back to German culinary traditions, it is crucial to acknowledge how it possesses a rich and diverse history transcending geographical boundaries and time. The next time you fancy a warm salad, take a moment to consider the hot bacon salad dressing and the role that history and the exchange of culinary traditions have played in placing it on your plate today.