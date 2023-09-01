The Dutch Street Food Meatballs You Must Try At Home

It goes by many names throughout the Netherlands –- berenklauw, berenhap, spoetnik, gehaktbal speciaal. But if you love meatballs and haven't had a chance to try them, then you're missing out by not trying this beloved street food. In fact, there's no reason you can't also try making them at home.

Here are the basics of berenklauw. It's a fried meatball that is sliced into pieces, then served — along with several slices of fried onion — on a wooden skewer. Though there are variations, these are the most essential parts of the dish, which we would certainly put on our list of street foods every traveler must try.

Berenklauw is, of course, just one of many street foods you'll find in Holland. Food stands are a regular feature on the streets of most towns and cities, including large street markets and eclectic food courts. In the Amsterdam area alone, you'll find hubs like the Foodhallen Amsterdam, the Albert Cuyp Market, World of Food, and Market 33. At these markets, you'll find a great many dishes that bear the influence of regions around the globe, including berenklauw.