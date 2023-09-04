What Is Butter Meat And How Is It Made?
The term "butter meat" has been making the rounds, and if you are confused as to what that actually means, you aren't alone. Simply put, butter meat is what it sounds like — a combination of butter and meats like beef, pork, chicken, venison, or even super-lean turkey.
The term is used commonly by those on high-fat diets like keto and is a way to add fats to leaner cuts of meat. Instead of the usual method of pan-frying a steak in butter, butter meat is typically cooked in a crockpot. That slow cooking process ensures that the butter soaks into the meat, which also helps keep the protein moist.
Butter meat isn't just for the fats-loving or dieting crowd. Even if you aren't on a keto diet or following similar dietary restrictions, the taste of buttery meaty goodness may be worth a try for your next truly indulgent meal.
Making butter meat is super simple
The simplicity of cooking with a crockpot has been regaled for decades now, and making butter meat is just as easy. One essential ingredient you'll need is butter — and a whole lot of it. Depending on the recipe and the amount of meat called for, plan to use ½ to 1 stick of real butter.
Line your crockpot with a liner to cut down on messy cleanup, and cut half of the butter into small chunks. Distribute the cut pieces evenly along the bottom of the slow cooker, and place the meat of your choice on top. Add your seasoning mix next, then top all that with the remaining cut-up butter.
Some folks also include a bit of water or broth to the mix for added moisture, but having enough butter will ensure that the meat, once done cooking, will be juicy and tender enough to fall right off the bone. When the timer goes off, swirl your meat around all that fatty juice to soak up as much as you can.
Butter meat helps add fat to challenging diets
One of the biggest challenges for restrictive diets like keto is getting enough fat. A keto diet relies on high-fat, high-protein meals while restricting carbohydrates. A typical keto recipe usually calls for less than 50 grams of total carbs daily. Most daily calories come from fats, followed by proteins like eggs, dairy, fish, or meat.
The diet's philosophy is that the body must burn fat if it cannot rely on carbs for energy, which causes the body to enter into a state of ketosis. The keto diet can be ideal for those who struggle to lose weight and is known to have added benefits of increased energy and relief of chronic illnesses, said The Cleveland Clinic.
Using a slow cooker to make butter meat makes the process much easier. This handy kitchen tool can make other slow-cooker recipes, even if you aren't on a particular diet plan.