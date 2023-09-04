What Is Butter Meat And How Is It Made?

The term "butter meat" has been making the rounds, and if you are confused as to what that actually means, you aren't alone. Simply put, butter meat is what it sounds like — a combination of butter and meats like beef, pork, chicken, venison, or even super-lean turkey.

The term is used commonly by those on high-fat diets like keto and is a way to add fats to leaner cuts of meat. Instead of the usual method of pan-frying a steak in butter, butter meat is typically cooked in a crockpot. That slow cooking process ensures that the butter soaks into the meat, which also helps keep the protein moist.

Butter meat isn't just for the fats-loving or dieting crowd. Even if you aren't on a keto diet or following similar dietary restrictions, the taste of buttery meaty goodness may be worth a try for your next truly indulgent meal.