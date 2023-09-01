What Is Thai Iced Coffee And What Makes It So Unique?
The list of complete coffee combinations is a long one, and it could take years to learn about all the available options. One coffee offering you might have yet to hear about is the beloved Thai iced coffee. This drink is a rich coffee beverage made with a thick pour of sweetened condensed milk mixed with strong, dark coffee —normally a Thai coffee blend. Thai coffee is often infused with special additions, including cardamom and soybeans. The result is a sweeter, thicker coffee beverage than most others.
While Thai iced coffee might not be one of the more well-known coffee combinations in the United States, it has long been a treasured treat in Thailand. But because of its high caffeine content and rich texture, this coffee is not for the faint of heart. If you're interested in giving Thai iced coffee a try, here's how to make it at home.
How to make this drink for yourself
To start, you'll need to brew a cup of coffee. The coffee traditionally used in Thai iced coffee is strong, akin to a cold brew. You should use Thai coffee to make this drink if you can, but if not, any dark roast will do. To achieve a proper Thai iced coffee, steep the coffee grounds for a few minutes, then strain the mixture through a cloth bag. (Any method will do, as long as the resulting brew is strong.) To achieve the right consistency with a regular dark roast, you might want to let the coffee brew overnight.
Next, grab a can of sweetened condensed milk and pour your desired amount into the coffee. (How much you want to add can depend on your desired sweetness or thickness levels, so pour and taste as you go.) Then, fill a tall glass with ice and the Thai coffee.
Other common additions to try
You could stop there, but there a few optional add-ins you could try. If you're seeking an extra-creamy blend without too much thickness, you could add evaporated milk on top to achieve a smoother consistency. In addition to the sweetened condensed milk, some people opt to add sugar, too.
Adding a pinch of salt is also a good idea — salt enhances sweet flavors by bringing balance to the sweeter flavors, while other people also use almond extract for taste. Once you've found the perfect balance of these ingredients, grab a straw and enjoy.
Frequent coffee drinkers might get this blend confused with Vietnamese iced coffee. Although these beverages share the same ingredients, they're different. Thai coffee uses different types of coffee beans and brewing methods. These differences might seem subtle, but a side-by-side comparison of both drinks will reveal the impact of those contrasting qualities.