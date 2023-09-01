What Is Thai Iced Coffee And What Makes It So Unique?

The list of complete coffee combinations is a long one, and it could take years to learn about all the available options. One coffee offering you might have yet to hear about is the beloved Thai iced coffee. This drink is a rich coffee beverage made with a thick pour of sweetened condensed milk mixed with strong, dark coffee —normally a Thai coffee blend. Thai coffee is often infused with special additions, including cardamom and soybeans. The result is a sweeter, thicker coffee beverage than most others.

While Thai iced coffee might not be one of the more well-known coffee combinations in the United States, it has long been a treasured treat in Thailand. But because of its high caffeine content and rich texture, this coffee is not for the faint of heart. If you're interested in giving Thai iced coffee a try, here's how to make it at home.