Where Is Larq From Shark Tank Today?

Access to clean water — and, for that matter, clean water containers — is a global concern. It's also big business. Justin Wang also knew that when he pitched his company Larq in Season 12 of "Shark Tank," and it showed in the confidence with which he made that pitch. His confidence was well-warranted; the company is still thriving today.

Clean water bottle solutions have been pitched before on "Shark Tank," and the founders have walked away with solid deals. Bottle Bright secured a large investment from Lori Greiner and is still in business to this day, under the auspices of HydraPak. For his part, Wang came not with a water bottle cleaning solution but with a water bottle that self-cleans, meaning consumers could say no to disposable plastic bottles without worrying whether their non-disposable is safe to drink from.

Given this (and given that such a product was bound to be more high-tech), Wang walked onto the "Shark Tank" set and asked for a half-million dollars in return for just 1% equity in Larq. Within seconds, the Sharks' jaws were on the floor.