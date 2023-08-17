Where Is Bottle Bright From Shark Tank Today?

When Seth Friedman and Justin Koehneke showed up on Season 6 of ABC's "Shark Tank," Mark Cuban called them "desperate." Not exactly off to a great start for their product, Bottle Bright, which they pitched as a safe and efficient way to clean the inside of water bottles and other reusable beverage containers. The two entrepreneurs and mountain bikers had been vexed by the challenge that often came with keeping their water bottles clean, so they developed the fizzing tablets that came to bear the Bottle Bright name. And while the "Shark Tank" appearance didn't go off without a hitch, the company is still in business today.

The Sharks, for the most part, were uninterested in backing Bottle Bright. Along with Cuban's suggestion that Koehneke and Friedman were "desperate," Robert Herjavec claimed that they hadn't proven demand for their product, and Barbara Corcoran didn't like the fact that the company had yet to turn a profit in one of its first years in business. It looked as if Bottle Bright might be headed for a place on the list of "Shark Tank" food fails.

At that time, Bottle Bright had only been available online, selling 10-tablet packets for six or seven dollars. And though the two owners had struck some private label deals with outside brands, they needed an investment of $75,000 to up their production and retail distribution.