Stop Throwing Out Leftover Chinese Food And Add It To Your Eggs

Egg foo young is a Cantonese meal Chinese immigrants brought to California during the Gold Rush in the mid to late-1800s. Those who created the dish incorporated local ingredients. However, according to Chef Simone Tong, that's nothing new. Speaking to Epicurious, she said that "In China, they use whatever they can find in their village. When I was growing up, we just went to the wet market and you just bought whatever they provided — bok choy, garlic chives, celtuce leaves." In a similar fashion, egg foo young is a great way to get the most out of your leftover Chinese food.

The meal can contain proteins like barbeque pork, tofu, beef, chicken, and shrimp. Moreover, no vegetable is off-limits here. The dish often has onion, bean sprouts, mushrooms, and anything in between. This makes egg foo young ideal for experimentation. And since it's usually finished with gravy, don't discard the sauce left behind in the container.

To make egg foo young, simply whisk some eggs, mix in the leftovers, and pour the mixture into a pan to make what is effectively an omelette. If this doesn't sound quite up your alley, another similar spin on this dish is known as a St. Paul sandwich.