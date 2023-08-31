What Happened To The Discontinued '90s Classic Micro Pops?

Whether it comes down to poor performance or other factors, sometimes food products disappear. Because of this, we're often left trying to answer the question of what happened to these items. Sometimes, we get lucky and a bit of research uncovers the truth about a beloved treat from yesteryear. On the other hand, like with the Popsicle-brand Micro Pops, that fate is harder to determine.

For those who don't remember Micro Pops, this ice pop featured a tube packed with tiny carbonated lemon, strawberry, and blue raspberry-flavored spheres that burst as they were consumed. The product was released in 1999 by Good Humor-Breyers (the company that owns Popsicle and which is itself under the Unilever umbrella). However, it disappeared by the early 2000s. Nobody seems to know exactly when or why Micro Pops were discontinued, just that they were.

Micro Pops aren't the only frozen treats to quietly disappear from grocery aisles. Good Humor-Breyers appears to have a habit of removing items without warning, like with its Toasted Almond Bar, which took a while for the public to realize it had disappeared.