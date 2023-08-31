The Convenient Reason McDonald's Started Numbering Its Tables

If you've solely relied on the drive-thru for ordering food at McDonald's, you're missing out on a world of convenience hidden inside the restaurants. Depending on how long it's been since you stepped inside your local McDonald's, you may notice a range of upgrades. Amid ordering kiosks and modern decor, what might catch your attention is the presence of numbered tables. These table numbers serve a purpose beyond helping your friend or family locate you once you've taken a seat. They enable McDonald's employees to bring your ordered food directly to your table. The fast food behemoth debuted this useful feature in 2016; at launch, a representative for the company told the New York Times, "This is a huge opportunity for us to personalize and elevate the experience of our customers in the United States."

For those with a large group, this option is a game-changer. Balancing multiple beverages and trays of burgers and fries becomes a thing of the past. Simply find a seat, order, and await your food's arrival. Moreover, this comprehensive service is at your disposal regardless of whether you place your order at the front counter, one of the kiosks, or use the app. In fact, there are several avenues to secure table service for your meal, with the options shifting based on whether you'd prefer to order immediately or secure your seat first.