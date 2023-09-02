Where Is BottleKeeper From Shark Tank Today?

Adam Callinan and Matt Campbell, cousins and beer drinkers from El Segundo, California, showed up on Season 10 of "Shark Tank" with a simple truth: Nobody likes warm beer. That theory led them to believe that their product, the BottleKeeper, would be a hit with both consumers and the Sharks. The bottle sleeves, made from a stainless steel outer layer and a quarter-inch neoprene insulation, keeps the bottle cold. Its cap even allows users to reseal your bottle. The creation was a hit on "Shark Tank," and it's still popular with consumers today.

The BottleKeeper wasn't just designed to keep bottled beer cold; it was also intended to keep it safe, preventing it from shattering all over the place should you drop it. In one memorable moment during their pitch, they invited guest Shark and former New York Yankees slugger (and future chairman of Presidente beer) Alex Rodriguez to make a pitch of his own. A-Rod threw a baseball at a stack of BottleKeepers with full beer bottles in them — and not a single one broke. This wasn't your regular old beer koozie.

After Callinan and Campbell shared sales numbers with them, the Sharks entered into a bidding war — for a not-insignificant amount of money.