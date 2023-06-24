How Many Canned Beers Are In Those Infamous Tallboy Cans?

You might have stopped into a liquor store or gone to a baseball game and noticed that the standard beer can is no longer the only option for purchase. Rather, bigger, taller cans, known appropriately as "tallboys" are now widely available at most stadiums and places you can purchase beer. In its simplest form, it's just a larger beer can. Tallboys hold a full pint of beer, or 16 ounces, which is four ounces more than a standard 12-ounce can.

Of course, anyone who likes to drink the occasional cold beer knows there is one major drawback to the now-famous tallboy: Its size means you have to drink it quickly. Otherwise, you risk the beer getting too warm — and nobody wants a warm beer. However, for events such as concerts and baseball games, the tallboy is a great way to enjoy a longer-lasting beer and ensure you won't have to get out of your seat to replace it too often.