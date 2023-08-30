What's The Best Type Of Grain To Use For Fried Rice?
Fried rice may have originated in 6th-century China, but is now a staple in many other cuisines, where it is known as cơm chiên in Vietnam, kao pad in Thailand, and nasi goreng in Indonesia. People enjoy fried rice around the world in many ways, but while extras and sauces might differ, one ingredient remains constant: rice. However, with over 120,000 rice varieties available, selecting one to shine in this dish may feel overwhelming. To simplify things, let's start by delving into the ideal choice of grain.
When considering the best grain to use, one must first recognize the ideal texture of fried rice. Each piece of rice within the dish should be separate and slightly chewy. With this in mind, medium-grain varieties are perfect for fried rice. They are firm and chewy and also retain their shape once fried. Higher-starch short-grain rice can be far too sticky, while long-grain varieties can break during the frying process. Medium-grain is the way to go if you want to achieve the optimum texture in your fried rice.
Why not long or short?
Medium-grain rice is approximately two to three times longer than its width, making the grains plumper than long-grain varieties and longer than short-grain ones This balanced size holds the secret to their perfect integration into fried rice. Understanding why long and short-grain rice falls short of perfection illustrates why medium-grain hits the spot.
Long-grain rice is a conventional choice when cooking up fried rice. However, its length can be detrimental to the texture of this dish. Once fried, long-grain rice can dry out quickly and snap, which ultimately affects those perfectly-textured fried bites. Long-grain rice also lacks the full-bodied and slightly curvy appeal that medium-grain rice has.
While short-grain rice may appear attractive, its higher starch content means it will be stickier. Clumpy or mushy fried rice is almost the opposite of what you want to achieve. However, there is an exception to this rule. Sushi rice, which is usually a short-grain variety, is typically used to make Japanese fried rice, known as yakimeshi or chahan. The texture of this fried rice is meant to be sticky and slightly moist compared to other versions of fried rice.
Stuck in the medium-grain with you
If you're looking for aromatics and other ingredients to add to your fried rice, a medium-grain variety of jasmine rice is ideal. It's slightly sweet, a little sticky, and gorgeously tender. Since it does not generally require soaking before cooking, you can already guess that this rice has a pleasant degree of firmness and bite. For best friend rice results, use rice that has been cooked the day before. Ensure it's been stored correctly (which can be a serious mistake when making fried rice), and you'll have slightly drier grains that will help you reach that optimum crunchy bite.
If you're wondering, medium-grain brown rice can also create a delectably-textured fried rice. Since brown rice undergoes less processing, it's higher in fiber but retains a chewy texture. While it will need more water and more time to cook, it's a good whole-grain alternative to white rice. There is even a version of brown jasmine rice that remains fluffy and adds a slightly nutty taste to this dish. When aiming for that perfect fried rice texture, use medium-grain rice. Brown or white, it's a reliable choice that won't extinguish your perfect fried rice dreams.