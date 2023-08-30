What's The Best Type Of Grain To Use For Fried Rice?

Fried rice may have originated in 6th-century China, but is now a staple in many other cuisines, where it is known as cơm chiên in Vietnam, kao pad in Thailand, and nasi goreng in Indonesia. People enjoy fried rice around the world in many ways, but while extras and sauces might differ, one ingredient remains constant: rice. However, with over 120,000 rice varieties available, selecting one to shine in this dish may feel overwhelming. To simplify things, let's start by delving into the ideal choice of grain.

When considering the best grain to use, one must first recognize the ideal texture of fried rice. Each piece of rice within the dish should be separate and slightly chewy. With this in mind, medium-grain varieties are perfect for fried rice. They are firm and chewy and also retain their shape once fried. Higher-starch short-grain rice can be far too sticky, while long-grain varieties can break during the frying process. Medium-grain is the way to go if you want to achieve the optimum texture in your fried rice.