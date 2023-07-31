Will Chick-Fil-A Be Open On Labor Day 2023?
If you happen to crave a chicken sandwich with waffle fries on a Sunday, you know that it's accompanied by disappointment once you remember it's the only day of the week Chick-fil-A isn't open. When it comes to major holidays, however, Chick-fil-A is a fairly reliable fast-food option. With the exception of Thanksgiving and Christmas Day, the chain remains open for customers on all national holidays, though the chain's hours are normally reduced and vary from location to location.
Labor Day is no exception. Chick-fil-A confirms on its website that all restaurants in the U.S. are currently scheduled to be open, which means if you don't feel like cooking on your day off, you can head to your nearest Chick-fil-A instead. Just keep in mind there's a chance the drive-thru line will be a little longer than normal, as other popular places to eat may be closed for the day.
Chick-fil-A's Labor Day hours depend on location
All Chick-fil-A restaurants are open for at least 15 hours a day, typically from 6:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. On Labor Day, however, these hours aren't set in stone.
It's up to each location to determine when to open and close, and this could vary based on employee availability and how busy the restaurant normally is. Rest assured, even if it's only for a few hours, the restaurants are guaranteed to be open because Labor Day never falls on a Sunday — the only circumstance under which Chick-fil-A closes on a holiday other than Thanksgiving and Christmas.
To find out the exact Labor Day hours of your local Chick-fil-A, simply visit the website and head to the "Find a Restaurant" section. Upon entering your zip code, you'll be able to see the upcoming hours of the Chick-fil-A restaurants in your area. Individual restaurants will also confirm their modified hours via Twitter on the day of the holiday.