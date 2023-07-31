Will Chick-Fil-A Be Open On Labor Day 2023?

If you happen to crave a chicken sandwich with waffle fries on a Sunday, you know that it's accompanied by disappointment once you remember it's the only day of the week Chick-fil-A isn't open. When it comes to major holidays, however, Chick-fil-A is a fairly reliable fast-food option. With the exception of Thanksgiving and Christmas Day, the chain remains open for customers on all national holidays, though the chain's hours are normally reduced and vary from location to location.

Labor Day is no exception. Chick-fil-A confirms on its website that all restaurants in the U.S. are currently scheduled to be open, which means if you don't feel like cooking on your day off, you can head to your nearest Chick-fil-A instead. Just keep in mind there's a chance the drive-thru line will be a little longer than normal, as other popular places to eat may be closed for the day.