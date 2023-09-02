Why You Should Use A Thermometer To Check If Your Cheesecake Is Done

Every decent cake recipe has a recommended baking time range, which usually spans anywhere from 25 to 60 minutes. When the timer goes off it's easy to figure out if the cake is done because you can insert a toothpick or cake tester to see if it comes out clean. A lot of bakers also test their cakes by lightly pressing two fingers down in the center of the cake to see if it springs back, which means that the crumb is set and the cake is cooked through. When it comes to a classic baked cheesecake, however, the usual visual tricks don't work because it's so thick and sticky even when it's baked. Cheesecake is really just a thick custard if you think about it, and it has a sweet spot for exactly when it needs to come out of the oven so that it's not over or undercooked. If you want to make sure you nail your cheesecake bakes every time, reach for your quick-read thermometer.

Baking with a timer might be a fond childhood memory, but using a thermometer is a bit less common. Professional pastry chefs keep a thermometer handy all the time, however, to check their bakes because it takes away a lot of guesswork.