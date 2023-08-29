What Makes Korean Potato Salad So Unique (And Delicious)?
Today, potato salad can be seen at nearly every family picnic and dining table across the country. The dish has taken a life of its own and flown across the globe, landing in South Korea. Although the history of Korean potato salad or gamja is not concrete — more on that later — it is a popular side dish in Korea.
When you think of American potato salad, you may picture cubed potatoes sloshed in mayo with maybe a hint of mustard. At first glance, Korean potato salad may look like any ordinary potato salad. But unlike typical American potato salad, Korean potato salad also includes other vegetables like corn and cucumbers — and fruits such as apples. The additional veggies and fruit add an extra crunchy texture and welcomed sweetness to the iconic salad dish.
Beloved or maligned, potato salad is a mainstay of American barbecues and picnics. Potato salad has an elaborate history: It is believed to have originated in Germanyand was redefined by enslaved African people, becoming a quintessential Black southern dish. To change things up, next time you're at a picnic, you may want to bring a bowl of Korean potato salad.
How to make Korean potato salad
At its core, Korean potato salad is a medley of potatoes, vegetables, and mayo. To make a simple Korean potato salad, you need russet potatoes, hard-boiled eggs, carrots, and cucumbers all diced into small pieces. As with many American potato salad recipes, mayo is essential to the dish. The Korean version also includes sugar, honey, or your preferred syrup. Unlike a typical Western potato salad, rice vinegar is mixed into the salad as well.
Just like any other recipe, you can adjust the dish to your personal preference. Try adding your favorite vegetables and fruits like onions, peas, and corn. Be adventurous and toss in some raisins. Many versions include diced apples, preferably a sweet apple like Fuji or Gala. Use any mayo you prefer — though Kewpie mayonnaise can give the potato salad a sweeter taste. To veganize a Korean potato salad, simply leave out hard-boiled eggs and use vegan mayo.
History of the dish
The history of the salad dish is not well-documented, but one theory suggests that it may have come about after the Korean War via the American army. Other dishes like Korean fried chicken and budae jjigae (or "army stew") originated and became popular possibly due to the American army's presence in Korea. Today, Korean potato salad is a popular dish that can be found at many Korean restaurants — including Korean barbecue spots. And just like American potato salad, Korean potato salad is typically served as a side dish, which is known as banchan.
If you opt to make Korean potato salad at home, try pairing it with homemade Korean barbecue, savoring it in between bites of bulgogi, pork belly, and chicken. Or have the potato salad alongside japchae, which is stir-fried noodles, as well as Korean fried chicken.
Japan, Korea's neighbor, may also have been influential in its origin. In fact, Japanese potato salad bears some resemblance to Korean potato salad. Japanese potato salad may have originated in the 19th century, based on European potato dishes, like Olivier Salad. Both salad dishes use identical ingredients — rice vinegar and carrots — in addition to more obvious ingredients like potatoes and mayo. However Korean potato salad came to be, the worldwide adoration of potato salad can't be disputed. Try it for yourself and see why.