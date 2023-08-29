What Makes Korean Potato Salad So Unique (And Delicious)?

Today, potato salad can be seen at nearly every family picnic and dining table across the country. The dish has taken a life of its own and flown across the globe, landing in South Korea. Although the history of Korean potato salad or gamja is not concrete — more on that later — it is a popular side dish in Korea.

When you think of American potato salad, you may picture cubed potatoes sloshed in mayo with maybe a hint of mustard. At first glance, Korean potato salad may look like any ordinary potato salad. But unlike typical American potato salad, Korean potato salad also includes other vegetables like corn and cucumbers — and fruits such as apples. The additional veggies and fruit add an extra crunchy texture and welcomed sweetness to the iconic salad dish.

Beloved or maligned, potato salad is a mainstay of American barbecues and picnics. Potato salad has an elaborate history: It is believed to have originated in Germanyand was redefined by enslaved African people, becoming a quintessential Black southern dish. To change things up, next time you're at a picnic, you may want to bring a bowl of Korean potato salad.