Be Safe And Double-Bag Your Meat At The Grocery Store

The proper bagging procedure for meat isn't as simple as just putting one bag inside another. What you want to do is put the package inside a plastic bag (separate from other items, especially produce), and then take a second plastic bag and pull it across the first one from the opposite direction. This ensures that the bag is covered from both angles, so if there's a leak, it's less likely to get anywhere other than the inside of the bag. Then, when you get the meat home (which should be as quickly as possible), make sure to refrigerate it. If you're not going to cook it immediately (four to five days for whole meat and one to two days for ground meat), you should also freeze it to avoid spoilage.

Meat juice isn't just kind of a gross term in its own right, it can actually cause serious health concerns. There's a whole host of food poisoning-causing bacteria, like salmonella, E. coli, campylobacter, and yersinia, potentially present on the surface of raw meat, and those leaking juices are an absolute breeding ground for the stuff. This is why you also need to wash your hands thoroughly in between handling raw meat and doing anything else in the kitchen. It's perfectly safe if you follow proper procedures — but you have to make sure you're following them because a lot of people don't.