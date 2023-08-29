The Onion Hack That's Perfect For Making Shawarma At Home

Shawarma, a word that applies to both a Middle Eastern cooking method and a food similar to döner kebab, has become a go-to international street fare staple. Many people will seek out versions of the dish prepared using the tenets of the traditional cooking method (similar to Greek gyros, but not the same), which calls for a vertical rotating spit.

While stacks of shawarma might be readily available at your local Middle Eastern or Mediterranean spot, it's somewhat difficult to replicate at home. But even with this setback, it's still possible to get as close you can to the real, spit-cooked deal as possible with a fun little trick. And all you need for it is an onion and some wooden skewers available at your local supermarket.

Skewering thinly sliced layers of marinated meat onto half an onion using those aforementioned skewers creates a firm base before going on a sturdy skillet and into an oven. The trick itself actually resembles a method often utilized for Mexico's Al Pastor, and rightfully so: The origins of the latter can be traced to Lebanese immigrants who settled in Puebla, Mexico, in the early 1900s and brought their cooking processes with them.