All You Need Is A Cupcake Tin For Perfect Mini Layer Cakes

Baby showers, birthday parties, and get-togethers with friends are all occasions that can call for cake. However, rather than baking a giant confection and slicing it into smaller pieces, why not try making mini versions for everyone? Not only do your guests get a guaranteed slice of cake, but they can also take it home as a souvenir if they're not ready to chow down while at your event.

Although making mini layer cakes sounds like a lot of work, it's surprisingly simple with the right equipment. To craft these, all you need to do is divvy up your cake batter into a cupcake tin and bake it. When those cupcakes come out of the oven, each will work as one layer in your mini cakes. This trick both helps you to avoid wasting cake and will make it much easier to get perfectly-sized mini cake layers that are easy to stack.