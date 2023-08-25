The 20 Best Restaurants In Santa Monica, 2023 Edition

Santa Monica has it all: pristine beaches, a vibrant cultural scene, and, most importantly (for us), superb dining options. One of the reasons the food scene here is so impressive is the bountiful farmers' markets, bursting with the zestiest citrus fruits, lush greens, and unique heirloom varietals. This makes Santa Monica an ideal breeding ground for the farm-to-table concept, with nearly every restaurant in California (and beyond) now following suit.

As you venture further away from the touristy traps, you'll discover plenty of hidden gems serving global cuisine with a knack for Californian inventiveness. From the recently opened Xuntos serving noteworthy small plates from Northern Spain to the nationally acclaimed Southeast Asian oasis Cassia, you'll be spoiled by the choice and quality of the food in Santa Monica.

We have compiled the ultimate list of must-visit restaurants to help you get started on your itinerary. You can rest assured: There are plenty of memorable spots in this quintessential LA-county coastal city that will keep you coming back.