The 20 Best Restaurants In Santa Monica, 2023 Edition
Santa Monica has it all: pristine beaches, a vibrant cultural scene, and, most importantly (for us), superb dining options. One of the reasons the food scene here is so impressive is the bountiful farmers' markets, bursting with the zestiest citrus fruits, lush greens, and unique heirloom varietals. This makes Santa Monica an ideal breeding ground for the farm-to-table concept, with nearly every restaurant in California (and beyond) now following suit.
As you venture further away from the touristy traps, you'll discover plenty of hidden gems serving global cuisine with a knack for Californian inventiveness. From the recently opened Xuntos serving noteworthy small plates from Northern Spain to the nationally acclaimed Southeast Asian oasis Cassia, you'll be spoiled by the choice and quality of the food in Santa Monica.
We have compiled the ultimate list of must-visit restaurants to help you get started on your itinerary. You can rest assured: There are plenty of memorable spots in this quintessential LA-county coastal city that will keep you coming back.
Forma
Walking into Forma feels like stepping into a piece of Italy. The decor is tastefully refined, with plush walls, marble tables, and sleek metallic accents. This iconic Italian eatery serving "Dalla Forma" (pasta finished in a cheese wheel) was founded by two seasoned hospitality professionals from Los Angeles — Executive Chef Piero Topputo and General Manager Mario Sabatini. It has since become a haven for confessed cheeseheads in Santa Monica.
With an abundance of cheese options, it's easy to lose track of which ones you've tried. The cheese bar at Forma boasts everything from rich 10-year-old cheddar from Wisconsin to complex caveman blue from Oregon and the intense nuttiness of authentic Parmigiano Reggiano Vacche Rosse.
If you're dining, start with their prosciutto pizza bread or burrata gnocco fritto, and finish with their signature chitarra cacio e pepe, tossed in a massive Pecorino Romano cheese wheel.
The Penthouse at The Huntley Hotel
The Penthouse is an exquisite rooftop dining destination in Santa Monica, created by the brilliant mind of Thomas Schoos. Located on the 18th floor of the luxurious Huntley Hotel, it boasts breathtaking views of the Pacific Ocean and Santa Monica hills. The interior is pristine white with gently glowing chandeliers and statement wooden floors, adding sophisticated warmth to the dining room.
The restaurant is a hotspot for special dates and weekend brunches, serving contemporary Californian cuisine. You'll be treated to an extensive breakfast, lunch, or dinner choice: from breakfast burritos loaded with scrambled egg, crispy bacon, and cheddar to juicy wagyu sliders and Mediterranean branzino with roasted fennel and Campari tomatoes. The raw bar serves excellent oysters, and weekends at Penthouse are reserved for freshly baked cinnamon rolls and waffles with whipped cream, strawberry sauce, and bourbon barrel-aged maple syrup.
Tar and Roses
At Tar & Roses, you can enjoy a world-class dining experience led by the talented chef-owner Andrew Kirschner. Acclaimed food critics like Jonathan Gold praised this Santa Monica gem for its innovative menu that draws inspiration from different corners of the world.
The restaurant welcomes you with a cozy and elegant interior featuring exposed red brick walls, an extensive wine display, a lively bar area, and a charming patio. You can watch the street scene through the large windows or admire the dining room through large mirrors adorning the walls.
Whether or not you consider yourself a foodie, you'll find the restaurant's small plates approachable. Most of the food is kissed by the flames of the wood-fired oven, with iconic dishes like the oxtail dumplings served with crisp sanbaizu dressing (Japanese vinegar dressing), miso-glazed bone marrow, and the whole fried snapper standing tall on the plate.
BOA Steakhouse
Located across from the sandy beach of Santa Monica, BOA Steakhouse is a sophisticated dining venue that exudes Hollywood glamour. With its sleek interior, unparalleled service, and indulging menu, this upscale establishment is popular among locals and celebrities. The restaurant embraces an upscale dress code, encouraging the guests to leave their athletic attire, beachwear, or flip-flops at bay.
As you'd expect from one of America's best Steakhouses, you come to BOA for their prime steak selection. On the menu, you'll find highlights such as a 40-day dry-aged New York strip and the finest A5 Japanese Wagyu. The tableside Caesar Salad is another legend to be savored at BOA, and the hearty sides like the truffle mashed potatoes and signature mac n cheese seal the deal for this classy establishment.
Élephante
If you're looking for a chic spot in downtown Santa Monica, Élephante is a must-visit. With its open terrace overlooking the Pacific Ocean, you'll feel transported to a Mediterranean villa. It's the perfect place to unwind and enjoy a handcrafted cocktail while taking in the breathtaking sunset. This panoramic gem captures the laid-back lifestyle of Southern California, attracting locals and tourists who crave an immersive dining experience.
At Élephante, you'll find a seasonal menu with close ties to the coastal cuisines of Italy, Greece, Morocco, and beyond. Try the whipped eggplant dip for a creamy and smoky appetizer that won't disappoint. The Gemelli pasta, colored with squid ink, is another masterpiece, combined with Dungeness crab in a rich tomato butter sauce. And, for those who love pizza, each creative topping on a chewy base delivers a perfectly indulgent bite.
Cobi's
Cobi's brings elegantly bright Southeast Asian cuisine to the west side of LA. The restaurant was founded by Cobi Marsh, who earned fame for the popular Cobi's Currie pop-up. Today, her full-scale restaurant features an expanded menu that beautifully blends her signature curries with a list of Southeast Asian delicacies.
The restaurant boasts exquisite vintage furnishings, floral wallpaper, and stunning upholstery, gracefully filling the space. Meanwhile, the exterior pays homage to the legacy of South Asian cuisine in the area by retaining the iconic pink frontage of the former Dhaba.
Every dish at Cobi's is infused with the chef's Indonesian heritage, making it a truly personal culinary experience. Try the sensational raw Hawaiian kanapachi (yellowtail) with green chili and coconut-lemongrass sauce, or for something heartier, the richness of beef rendang curry is complemented beautifully with chili sambal and crispy shallots.
Fritto Misto
Come and experience life's simpler pleasures at Fritto Misto in Santa Monica. This family-owned trattoria has served authentic Italian cuisine for over three decades, seamlessly blending tradition with innovation. It's a charming neighborhood place to get your pasta and wine pairing without breaking the bank. The new restaurant space on Santa Monica Boulevard now extends into a lovely enclosed patio with plenty of sun at your table.
One of the beloved features on the menu at Fritto is that you can customize your pasta to your mood, from the whole wheat Mafalda to the New Mexico chili linguini, which lends itself to a number of house sauces and toppings. The pasta that gets the most attention here is the garlic and shrimp. Beware: Portions are very generous.
Sugarfish by Sushi Nozawa
Sugarfish by Sushi Nozawa is a testament to the art of simple, affordable, yet exceptional sushi. Nozawa of the legendary Sushi Nozawa in Studio City is a true champion of traditional Japanese sushi in California. He and his partners founded Sugarfish to continue Nozawa's legacy of hand-selected fish and closely guarded rice vinegar secrets.
The Santa Monica location greets you with the signature minimalist interior and an emphasis on pristine quality. This restaurant has quickly become one of the city's prime culinary destinations, offering melt-in-your-mouth fish selections with perfectly seasoned rice. From the wallet-friendly Trust Me Lite to the more extensive The Nozawa Trust Me, each selection is served with a delicate and smoky soy sauce (with less salt) and a few simple ponzu variations to fill the gaps, like the elegant yuzu ponzu .
Rustic Canyon
Rustic Canyon has long been a beacon of farm-to-table dining in Santa Monica. Before the trend swept through the culinary world, this establishment was already championing locally sourced ingredients without a hint of glitziness. As you take a seat to enjoy Rustic Canyon's unpretentious cuisine, you become a part of the restaurant's tale that started in 2006 with founder Josh Loeb's desire to bring people around a table.
Today, the restaurant's micro seasonal menu is overseen by Zarah Khan, the first female executive chef in 16 years. Her diverse Pakistani, Syrian, and Turkish background inspires dishes created from ingredients she sources from local farmers and fishermen.
One of the restaurant's old-timers – Beets and Berries — a chef-owner Jeremy Fox classic, marries pickled red beets with red quinoa and avocado, a medley brought to life with blackberries and raspberries — still a hit after all those years.
Tartine Bakery
If you're trying to find a perfect breakfast slice of sourdough heaven in Santa Monica, Tartine Bakery might be just that. Snuggled into the beautifully aged funeral house with an adjacent garden and a lovely fountain, this wildly successful bakery is part of a prominent brand that Chad Robertson and Elisabeth Prueitt have built over the years.
The Santa Monica location offers an inviting all-day menu featuring toasts, salads, sandwiches with naturally fermented bread, and a full display of perfectly flaky pastries. Imagine plunging your teeth into the turkey club with crispy chicken skin, avocado, and pickle mayo — a pleasant blend of creamy crunchiness that's pure lunchtime nirvana. Or try the flawless smoked salmon tartine with whipped cream cheese, preserved lemon, and pickled red onion. A downside? Expect to be greeted by an hour-long line.
The Misfit
The Misfit is a restaurant with an irresistible character, historical charm, and contemporary flair. Housed in the iconic Clock Tower Building, a testament to Art Deco opulence, this dining haven draws in sun seekers, locals, and those washed away from the madness of the 3rd Street Promenade.
As you enter, you'll be greeted by a small patio leading to a curved bar completed with stunning red leather stools. Beyond this, you'll find a magnificent double-story dining room with a mezzanine that oozes sophistication.
At The Misfit, the menu is all about the freshest ingredients from farmer's markets, featuring American bistro classics, global-inspired cuisine, and handcrafted drinks. Prime NY Strip Frites and The Smash Burger are regular favorites, while the mint and chocolate chip gelato cements itself as the best of its kind.
FIG
Located within the Fairmont Miramar Hotel, FIG is a restaurant that beautifully combines the essence of Mediterranean flavors with the abundance of California's produce. The hotel is home to a magnificent Moreton Bay Fig Tree, which inspired the name of this adorable American bistro, beloved by the locals and the tourists.
Executive Chef Damon Gordon, a culinary virtuoso with 25 years of expertise, is at the helm of the FIG restaurant. Rooted in his English origins, Chef Gordon curates dishes that honor local and seasonal produce gathered from the Santa Monica Farmer's Markets and the coastline's hidden treasures.
The seasonal menu changes frequently and invites you on a journey through Southern California. Savor the Lobster Cobb Salad and Mary's Chicken –- cherished classics with a permanent place on the menu. Or, if you come here for brunch, be sure not to miss the divine lemon ricotta pancakes.
Mélisse
Run by the celebrated chef Josiah Citrin, the legendary Mélisse restaurant beckons gourmands, and food enthusiasts from near and far. With its two-star Michelin status, the restaurant is celebrated as a mecca of fine dining in California. With more than 20 years of culinary excellence, Citrin's pursuit of perfection translates into unforgettable dining experiences.
There were fears about the possible closure of this iconic establishment in Santa Monica, but Josh Citrin has managed to keep it together and has now expanded the concept into two restaurants under one roof. Citrin, his new signature restaurant, serves casual a la carte daily. Meanwhile, Melisse retains its mystique, becoming an intimate semi-private dining space. With only 14 seats, it immerses diners in an intimate tasting menu journey. Smoked salmon and roe, seaweed tart, aori ika, Koshihikari rice, and wagyu strip steak slices are just a glimpse of what awaits you inside.
Cassia
Cassia emerges as a Southeast Asian oasis in a sea of Italian eateries. Piloted by the dynamic duo of Chef Bryant Ng and Kim Luu-Ng, the restaurant captured food critics' attention over the years, including the acclaimed Pete Wells of the New York Times, and this gem, located in the heart of Santa Monica, totally deserves its place in the spotlight.
The restaurant is spacious, with plenty of natural light that adds to its allure. The high ceilings and raw concrete walls give off an industrial vibe that blends perfectly with the minimalistic furniture and modern light fixtures.
Chef Bryant Ng's mastery lies in blending flavors without overpowering them. The renowned kaya toast is a standout dish with a delicate soft egg; it promises a sweet beginning to your culinary voyage. While the lamb breast, adorned with cumin seeds and Sichuan peppercorns, is an artful balance of spice.
Birdie G's
Perched on an industrial stretch near Bergamot Station, Birdie G's feels more like an urban gallery than a dining spot. With exposed steel beams, cement brick walls, and a sprawling indoor/outdoor patio, the space boasts a modern flair that draws you in. Yet, it's not the decor that steals the spotlight; it's the hearty New American menu with Jewish influences that really tugs at your heartstrings.
Jeremy Fox's (a chef-owner of Rustic Canyon) and Matthew Schaler's creation is a mosaic of inventive nostalgia featuring familiar and thrillingly new dishes. Each bite is an elevated version of a childhood memory (even if you didn't grow up with these flavors), from the Southern noodle kugel to the house-made matzo with carrot miso.
You can also join an exclusive culinary adventure at Smörgåsbird every Wednesday and Friday — limited seating of only ten guests at the chef's table.
XUNTOS
Spanning two storefronts of a precious 1926 building on Santa Monica Boulevard, XUNTOS beckons with its unassuming charm. Chef Sandra Cordero, the mastermind behind this culinary haven, envisioned a warm and inviting space that would play host to the flavors of Northern Spain. The Galician term "xuntos," meaning "together," perfectly encapsulates what this cute restaurant is about.
The establishment boasts not one but two kitchens, two mezzanines, a welcoming dining room, and a cozy bar room. This spatial abundance allows Chef Cordero to craft an enticing array of pintxos and tapas. From the mouthwatering Cantabrian anchovies on a buttery brioche to the playful and delightful bikini — a sandwich adorned with caramelized onions, mozzarella, and truffle — every bite bridges the gap between farm-fresh Californian ingredients and traditional Spanish fare.
HiHo Cheeseburger
HiHo Cheeseburger is one of those places where you come to have a no-thrills American burger. The restaurant's essence is an elevated In-N-Out simplicity, focusing on impeccable ingredients and artisanal-like craftsmanship. Since opening in 2017, HiHo Cheeseburger has earned a reputation as one of the best burger joints in greater Los Angeles.
This never-empty burger joint on 2nd Street in Santa Monica has a small but well-executed menu. The iconic HiHo Double cheeseburger is a signature masterpiece you have to try. Delicious, juicy grass-fed Wagyu patties (mustard fried) with classic American cheese, crisp lettuce, house-made pickles, onions, and a killer signature sauce. The hand-cut fries are just perfect — crispy on the outside, fluffy on the inside, and barely seasoned. Couple that with decadent shakes and house pies, and you're in for a treat.
Pasjoli
Pasjoli emerged in LA's dining scene as an upscale bistro that showcases age-old French techniques. Once you step inside, you'll be greeted by an open space with exposed brick walls, wooden beams, and a bare (almost clinical) white kitchen. It's the kind of place where sophisticated modernism is wrapped into vintage glamour.
There's an element of showmanship that comes with the dining experience at Pasjoli like the quintessentially French pressed duck prepared tableside on an antique cart. Every dish on the menu is a love letter to France, from Escoffier's brioche adorned with chicken liver mousse and truffle jam to Parisian gnocchi bay with scallops dancing in a minty garlic beurre blanc.
And, for those who crave an ultimate Pasjoli experience, the recently introduced dégustation menu is a must-try. This tasting menu offers a delightful journey of 10 to 12 courses, blending French elegance with Californian ingenuity.
Milo and Olive
Birthed by the minds behind the Rustic Canyon Family, Milo & Olive sits at the crossroads of tradition and innovation, exuding an unpretentious charm. As a favorite in the LA pizza scene, it proudly represents the Westside with its humble yet confident presence. This sourdough sanctuary effortlessly transitions from intimate date night to casual hangouts with friends.
From the hearty breakfast offerings, championing Head Baker Andrea Shirey's artisanal bread, to the rustic wood-fired vegetables and artisanal pizzas, the menu at Milo and Olive will satisfy every carb craving. Start with the garlic knots stuffed with roasted garlicky goodness, and if you love a decadent pizza, pick pork belly sausage pizza with kale and tomato cream.
Interstellar
Located just a few steps from the 3rd Street Promenade, Interstellar is an otherworldly experience that marries American and Korean identities between the stars (aka interstellar). This neighborhood hot spot, run by Chef Angie Kim, effortlessly transitions from dawn to dusk, from crafting some of the best coffee and waffles in town (homage to Angie's mother's recipe) to serving a wildly eclectic pasta, cocktails, and wine for dinner.
As you enter the cozy dining space, the walls wrap you in soft concrete and cascading greenery. Interstellar's food blends harmoniously with its polished interior — a haven for those seeking bold, unique flavors in an intimate setting.
The menu gracefully melds with Angie's culinary creativity, like the sambal butter-kissed lobster roll and the enchanting seared branzino in shiitake-kombu dashi. Meanwhile, the shochu-based cocktails playfully mirror the fusion found in the dishes.