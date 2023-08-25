Guy Fieri Will Head A Star-Studded Chef Fundraiser For Maui Fire Victim Aid

The event, hosted at a currently-unnamed winery, will reportedly be an "intimate setting," based on the foundation's flyer. In addition to the $2,500 ticket, there is also a $5,000 VIP ticket experience, which offers a "behind-the-scenes" look at the chefs preparing the dishes, as well as early entrance into the event.

The chefs aren't listed, but based on the photo advertising the event, it's going to be a star-studded evening, with many chefs who have been on "Top Chef" or Food Network shows. Brooke Williamson, Maneet Chauhan, and Shota Nakajima are among the chefs pictured in the flyer, all of whom have different cooking styles and areas of culinary expertise. The menu has not been released, and while tickets are expensive, those who wish to donate without purchasing a ticket can do so on the foundation's website.

This isn't the first time Guy Fieri has stepped up during difficult times. When the pandemic hit, the restaurateur and TV personality partnered with the National Restaurant Association to raise money for restaurant employees who were out of work; he raised nearly $25 million. Now, Fieri is back again, aiming to help Hawaiians in need.