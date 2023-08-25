Guy Fieri Will Head A Star-Studded Chef Fundraiser For Maui Fire Victim Aid
When disaster strikes, Guy Fieri often takes matters into his own hands. In mid-August, dangerous wildfires tore through Maui; more than 100 people have died, with hundreds of others missing. More than 2,000 houses, buildings, and other structures were destroyed, and experts estimate a whopping $4 billion in losses. In response, Food Network star Guy Fieri is joining in to help the residents of the small island.
On Instagram, the Guy Fieri Foundation announced that it's organizing a "Chefs for Maui" fundraiser that will take place in Sonoma County, California, on October 21. The event will feature an expansive tasting menu prepared by high-profile chefs — something the foundation calls a "once in a lifetime culinary experience." The tickets reflect that, running at $2,500 each, but the money will be used to purchase "the exact relief supplies the communities of Maui need." Plus, the price includes 15 courses cooked by some of the most outstanding chefs around.
Guy Fieri's event will feature 20 award-winning chefs
The event, hosted at a currently-unnamed winery, will reportedly be an "intimate setting," based on the foundation's flyer. In addition to the $2,500 ticket, there is also a $5,000 VIP ticket experience, which offers a "behind-the-scenes" look at the chefs preparing the dishes, as well as early entrance into the event.
The chefs aren't listed, but based on the photo advertising the event, it's going to be a star-studded evening, with many chefs who have been on "Top Chef" or Food Network shows. Brooke Williamson, Maneet Chauhan, and Shota Nakajima are among the chefs pictured in the flyer, all of whom have different cooking styles and areas of culinary expertise. The menu has not been released, and while tickets are expensive, those who wish to donate without purchasing a ticket can do so on the foundation's website.
This isn't the first time Guy Fieri has stepped up during difficult times. When the pandemic hit, the restaurateur and TV personality partnered with the National Restaurant Association to raise money for restaurant employees who were out of work; he raised nearly $25 million. Now, Fieri is back again, aiming to help Hawaiians in need.