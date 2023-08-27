Think Twice Before Ordering A Soft Drink When Eating Out

It's no secret that soft drinks can really hit the spot. The origins of soda date back to the 1670s as a way to give the upper crust a pleasant and flavorful non-alcoholic beverage. Over time, these delicious, sugar-filled drinks became known as a satisfying alternative to ... well, "something stronger." As a result, they earned the name "soft drinks" — in other words, the opposite of "hard liquor" — to encourage people to enjoy tasty yet alcohol-free beverages.

Of course, these historic attempts to advertise sodas as if they were all healthier than, say, a glass of wine, at times proved erroneous. The most obvious example of this occurred in one of the earlier versions of Coca-Cola, which included coca leaves in its secret formula. Indeed, back in the 1800s, many patrons sipped soda as a refreshing alternative to wine and beer. As they enjoyed their refreshing soft drinks, however, these consumers had no idea that they were actually partaking in a dangerous drug.

Luckily, Coca-Cola has long since changed its recipe. However, soft drinks continue to pose health concerns for Americans — even in the 21st century. From bug outbreaks in distribution machines to sugar content that exceeds the government-recommended amounts, soft drinks are, unfortunately, still not the best choice. You might even think twice before ordering one at a restaurant.