When You're Low On Fresh Ingredients, A 'Canned Salad' Comes In Handy

There's no better light, refreshing meal than a salad. But sometimes when the fridge is empty, and there are no fresh greens in sight or only a few sparse veggies to spare, you have to make do with what you have in the pantry. That's where the canned salad comes in: a salad made of mostly canned foods, from beans and olives to artichokes and tinned fish. Add in a few fresh accompaniments like herbs and fresh lemon juice, and these salads can be refreshing and light meals in their own right, with an immense number of possible flavor combinations based on what you have in your cabinet.

Whether you're looking to stretch a little money by using canned foods, or you simply want to use up some shelf-stable groceries, adding canned salad to your lunch or dinner repertoire is an inexpensive way to get in nutrients and big flavor. It's an easy meal to throw together anytime — though we'll walk you through some tips to make your canned salads as delicious as possible.