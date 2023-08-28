Don't Knock A Chocolate-Covered Jalapeño Until You Try One
Spicy and sweet is definitely an unsung flavor combination, but it's one that lovers of chocolate-covered jalapeños can't get enough of. This curious yet delicious treat is similar to chocolate-covered strawberries, cherries, and other types of fruit, save for the spicy pepper at the center. The basic recipe consists of fresh jalapeños coated in a layer of melted chocolate, but you can also add a filling, such as peanut butter or sea salt caramel, to enhance the surprisingly delightful flavors even further.
While jalapeños are often associated with savory Mexican and Tex-Mex dishes like tacos, nachos, and salsas, they also make the perfect base for a decadent chocolate coating. That's why they can be found at many chocolatiers and gourmet chocolate shops, much to the delight of chocolate lovers on the hunt for new flavor experiences. And while this might seem like an unlikely pairing of flavors, there's actually a very logical reason people love to pair spicy and sweet.
A sweet heat you cannot beat
People have been enjoying spicy and sweet flavor combinations since ancient times. Consider that the Mayans (and then Aztecs) were known for their love of xocoatl, the likely inspiration for modern-day Mexican hot chocolate thanks to the combination of chocolate and spicy peppers. The Aztecs also snacked on mangoes coated in chili powder, another unlikely but highly enticing combination of flavors.
Even people who enjoy spicy foods agree that too much heat and intensity can be a bad thing. The key is to strike the right balance, which sweet flavors make possible. While fats, such as milk, are commonly thought of as a cure after eating incredibly spicy food, sugary foods have a similar effect on the taste buds. Because sugar can temper some of the heat generated by chile peppers, sweet items like fruits and chocolate are the perfect match. And if your taste buds are tempted to give this flavor combination a try, you can easily prepare chocolate-covered jalapeños at home.
How to make your own spicy treats
The key to making amazing chocolate-covered jalapeños is to properly melt the chocolate. While this seems like a simple task, lots of home chefs find the process challenging. An improper technique can ruin the silky-smooth texture of melted chocolate. You also run the risk of burning the chocolate and winding up with something bitter, lumpy, and unpalatable. Fortunately, you can easily melt chocolate at home using the kitchen's most convenient appliance: the microwave.
With this method, add about three ounces of bittersweet chocolate to a food-safe bowl. Using the standard power setting, let the microwave run for 30 seconds, then stir the chocolate to prevent it from burning. Repeat this process two more times (heating for 30 seconds, then stirring) to achieve perfectly melted chocolate. Heating chocolate in 30-second segments prevents it from scalding, which is a bigger risk when melting chocolate on the stovetop.
Once the chocolate is melted, dip a raw jalapeño (cored, stuffed with peanut butter, or absolutely plain — it's up to you) into the mixture, then transfer to wax paper. You can also place the chocolate-covered jalapeño in the refrigerator if you want to accelerate the hardening process. If you're feeling fancy, you can even melt some white chocolate and drizzle it over the pepper.