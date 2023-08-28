Don't Knock A Chocolate-Covered Jalapeño Until You Try One

Spicy and sweet is definitely an unsung flavor combination, but it's one that lovers of chocolate-covered jalapeños can't get enough of. This curious yet delicious treat is similar to chocolate-covered strawberries, cherries, and other types of fruit, save for the spicy pepper at the center. The basic recipe consists of fresh jalapeños coated in a layer of melted chocolate, but you can also add a filling, such as peanut butter or sea salt caramel, to enhance the surprisingly delightful flavors even further.

While jalapeños are often associated with savory Mexican and Tex-Mex dishes like tacos, nachos, and salsas, they also make the perfect base for a decadent chocolate coating. That's why they can be found at many chocolatiers and gourmet chocolate shops, much to the delight of chocolate lovers on the hunt for new flavor experiences. And while this might seem like an unlikely pairing of flavors, there's actually a very logical reason people love to pair spicy and sweet.