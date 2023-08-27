What's The Difference Between Cream Cheese Pie And Cheesecake?

There's something retro and nostalgic about cheese-based desserts; maybe because cheesecake was the dessert of choice in the popular show The Golden Girls where the actors reportedly ate more than 100 cheesecakes over the show's seven seasons. Or maybe because cream cheese pies seem like the kind of thing people throw in other people's faces either in jest or anger.

Cream cheese pie is an American-centric dessert and can be considered a very simple pie because it has a base and filling (but without the fancy, lattice crust on top). Cheesecakes are beloved global treats and you can get anything from the well-known New York cheesecake which is creamy and dense to a custardy Basque cheesecake which is baked at high heat for a caramelized flavor.

While these two desserts sound and look tangentially similar, they differ in terms of ingredients, cooking methods, baking mold, and taste. Much of this has to do with eggs. Cream cheese pie does not contain eggs, which means it does not need to be baked. Cheesecake, on the other hand, includes eggs and must be baked, which makes it a bit more complex in flavor and preparation.