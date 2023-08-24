Bring An Orange To Your Local Bar And You May Score A Free Blue Moon

Plenty of beers are served with a lime wedge, but the only citrus garnish you'll find on the lip of a Blue Moon Belgian White is an orange. The brewing company's signature wheat ale is brewed with Valencia orange peel and garnished with an orange slice to "heighten the citrus aroma and taste," writes the company on its website.

To that end, it's very on-brand that Blue Moon is inviting fans to stop by a participating bar this month for a free beer in honor of the rare super blue moon that will grace the night sky on August 30 or 31. The catch? You have to bring your own orange, per a press release shared with Daily Meal.

According to NASA, a supermoon appears when the moon is at its nearest approach to the Earth, and a blue moon refers to a full moon that appears twice in one month — a phenomenon that occurs once every couple of years. A blue supermoon, however, is even rarer, only showing up every decade or so. On the off chance that the moon appears awash in azure, it's because minuscule particles of smoke or dust "can scatter away red wavelengths of light," which can give the effect of blue light. Astronomy lesson complete — now, back to the beer.