What You Need To Know Before Grilling Skinless Hot Dogs

There's nothing better than a plump, juicy hot dog right off the grill — but skinless hot dogs tend to shrink after cooking. That's why in-the-know grill masters make cuts into the dog prior to tossing them on the grill, which prevents shrinkage and ensures optimum juiciness. For the best results, take a kitchen knife and make a few slashes on both sides of the hot dog. As the dog roasts on the grill, it will cook evenly, as the cuts ensure that the heat can easily access the interior.

Not only does this method allow hot dogs to cook faster, but it also prevents you from needing to overcook the frank to warm the middle. Also, never place franks over the open flames of a grill, as their small size means they will burn quickly. Instead, cook them on indirect heat and rotate them as they cook. Keep in mind that skinless dogs are not your only option when grilling. Knowing the differences between hot dogs ensures you make the right decision at the grocery store.