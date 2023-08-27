What You Need To Know Before Grilling Skinless Hot Dogs
There's nothing better than a plump, juicy hot dog right off the grill — but skinless hot dogs tend to shrink after cooking. That's why in-the-know grill masters make cuts into the dog prior to tossing them on the grill, which prevents shrinkage and ensures optimum juiciness. For the best results, take a kitchen knife and make a few slashes on both sides of the hot dog. As the dog roasts on the grill, it will cook evenly, as the cuts ensure that the heat can easily access the interior.
Not only does this method allow hot dogs to cook faster, but it also prevents you from needing to overcook the frank to warm the middle. Also, never place franks over the open flames of a grill, as their small size means they will burn quickly. Instead, cook them on indirect heat and rotate them as they cook. Keep in mind that skinless dogs are not your only option when grilling. Knowing the differences between hot dogs ensures you make the right decision at the grocery store.
Differences between skinless hot dogs and natural casings
With skinless hot dogs, no natural casing is present. Instead, the frank is covered in a casing made of cellulose before it's cooked, and the casing is removed after cooking but before the hot dog is placed in its package. Cellulose is a fibrous material derived from plants that contributes to the smokiness of the frank thanks to its porosity.
Conversely, other franks are packaged with a natural casing, typically made from the intestines of sheep or pigs. These casings don't need to be removed before eating and contribute to a hot dog's "snap," which is the sensation a person experiences upon biting into a dog. While both types of hot dogs come fully cooked right out of the package, the USDA still recommends cooking them to prevent listeria infections. To this end, the right grilling approach ensures optimal taste and texture, no matter what type of frank you choose.
Top tips all grill masters must know
Because skinless hot dogs have a tendency to stick to the grill grates when cooking, a shot of nonstick grill spray is recommended. Apply the spray evenly on the grill to ensure the grates are fully covered. You should also allow the grill some time to heat up before cooking, which helps the franks cook quickly and fully. If you're using a charcoal grill, make sure the briquettes are white. When cooking with gas, allow the grill to heat up for about 10 minutes or so.
Pulling hot dogs off the grill at the right time is crucial to prevent burning, and determining how long to grill a hot dog depends on the size of the frank you're making. If you're making a substantial quarter-pound hot dog, it will take 15 minutes or so to cook fully. With jumbo hot dogs, they should cook from seven to 10 minutes. As for standard franks, you'll need about five minutes or so. Once time is up, pull the hot dogs from the heat and add your desired toppings.