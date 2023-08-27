Cooking Spray Will Make Cleaning Your Garlic Press A Breeze

While the garlic press, with a coating of cooking spray for quick release, might be a go-to for some home cooks, others might prefer a more streamlined kitchen utensil drawer. Instead of a single-use item, two other items in the cabinet can be easy substitutes.

The Microplane makes quick work of a garlic clove. While the super sharp grater is a favorite for cheese, spices, and even chocolate, it works equally as well with garlic. Given the clove's size, care should be used when fingers get close to the edges. Or, consider grabbing some steel gloves, similar to the kind for shucking oysters, to protect those fingers.

Another option is a cheese grater. It is the same premise as the Microplane, just on a larger scale. The downside to this option is the size. While it is easy to scrape the garlic off the back of the Microplane, a larger grater does take some more effort. Using the bottom of the grater might be more beneficial.

Thankfully, the cooking spray hack from the garlic press works on a grater, too. After all, no one wants that grated cheese or butter to have that pungent flavor.