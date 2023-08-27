Cooking Spray Will Make Cleaning Your Garlic Press A Breeze
From a simple piece of garlic bread to the base in a flavorful sauce, garlic is a staple ingredient in many recipes. Although some cooks happily mince it, others prefer the simplicity of a garlic press. Cleanup can take longer than all the chopping — but a little cooking spray can quickly wipe away the mess in no time.
The same spray that allows brownies to easily release from a pan is not a single-use pantry item — and spraying it onto your garlic press can prevent the pieces from sticking. Although this kitchen prep hack seems easy enough, one note of caution should be employed before spraying away. It would be best to use an unflavored cooking spray. Additional flavoring could impede the fresh garlic flavor in an undesirable way. The idea with this spray and release concept is to make life easier, not create another layer of difficulty.
Don't have a garlic press? Use this kitchen tool instead
While the garlic press, with a coating of cooking spray for quick release, might be a go-to for some home cooks, others might prefer a more streamlined kitchen utensil drawer. Instead of a single-use item, two other items in the cabinet can be easy substitutes.
The Microplane makes quick work of a garlic clove. While the super sharp grater is a favorite for cheese, spices, and even chocolate, it works equally as well with garlic. Given the clove's size, care should be used when fingers get close to the edges. Or, consider grabbing some steel gloves, similar to the kind for shucking oysters, to protect those fingers.
Another option is a cheese grater. It is the same premise as the Microplane, just on a larger scale. The downside to this option is the size. While it is easy to scrape the garlic off the back of the Microplane, a larger grater does take some more effort. Using the bottom of the grater might be more beneficial.
Thankfully, the cooking spray hack from the garlic press works on a grater, too. After all, no one wants that grated cheese or butter to have that pungent flavor.
The best way to prep garlic to get the most flavor
Terms like mince, slice, or even chop might seem like the same concept, but the result may produce a different flavor in various garlic recipes. Putting aside pre-prepped options from a jar or tube, garlic's flavor can vary depending on how the clove is handled. Sometimes, it isn't the amount of the ingredient used; it's how it is used that matters more.
For example, when a garlic clove is crushed, the cells break down more, which releases a more pungent flavor. As the garlic is exposed to oxygen, the enzymes react, which emits a more pronounced taste.
Appreciating the difference in prepping garlic is important for recipes. Even though some people might want to go off-script, using sliced versus minced garlic will matter in the final result. For a less intense garlic flavor, a whole clove is the best choice. It can even be removed from the final dish before serving.
Lastly, if the strong taste of raw garlic is not appealing, roasting it can bring out nutty, almost sweet qualities for a more pleasant dining experience.