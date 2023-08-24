Where Is The Blowzee From Shark Tank Today?

We may not want to think about it, but blowing out candles on a birthday cake spreads a lot of germs. This was something Mark Lareau and Mark Apelt aimed to tackle when they showed up on Season 13, Episode 14 of "Shark Tank." Their invention, the Blowzee, was essentially a blue tube with a propeller at the end of it that allowed someone to blow out their birthday candles without, well, getting their spit all over the cake. It was a neat little item, and it also seemed to work as intended. It wasn't, however, the smashing success that the two entrepreneurs hoped for.

Apelt and Lareau brought each of the Sharks a birthday cupcake to try the Blowzee out, explaining the engineering and design that went into the final result.

Essentially, the tube contained a censor that would pick up when someone blew into it, activating the propeller, which would blow out the candles while not allowing any air to escape and get to the icing. It's not exactly a cake hack, but it's certainly something that could protect birthday party guests from getting sick.