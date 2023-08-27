Is Aldi Open On Labor Day 2023?

As much as everyone looks forward to a holiday that gives the day off from work, having fun on a day off can require some planning. Going shopping — even for groceries — on a day like Labor Day sometimes means running into roadblocks. Those folks you're running to Aldi to pick up some last minute ingredients for a Labor Day party would find it frustrating if the market is closed.

Fortunately, Aldi isn't closed on Labor Day. At least not entirely. According to the budget grocery chain's website, there are several annual holidays that most locations have off, and they tend to be the ones most popular in the United States: New Year's Day, Easter Sunday, Thanksgiving, and Christmas Day.

That said, the site continues by saying that, while Aldi won't be closed on other holidays, it may operate for shorter hours. Those holidays include Labor Day, as well as Memorial Day, the Fourth of July, Christmas Eve, and New Year's Eve. Specific hours for these holidays may vary depending by location, and the page points customers in the direction of their store locator.