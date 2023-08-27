Is Aldi Open On Labor Day 2023?
As much as everyone looks forward to a holiday that gives the day off from work, having fun on a day off can require some planning. Going shopping — even for groceries — on a day like Labor Day sometimes means running into roadblocks. Those folks you're running to Aldi to pick up some last minute ingredients for a Labor Day party would find it frustrating if the market is closed.
Fortunately, Aldi isn't closed on Labor Day. At least not entirely. According to the budget grocery chain's website, there are several annual holidays that most locations have off, and they tend to be the ones most popular in the United States: New Year's Day, Easter Sunday, Thanksgiving, and Christmas Day.
That said, the site continues by saying that, while Aldi won't be closed on other holidays, it may operate for shorter hours. Those holidays include Labor Day, as well as Memorial Day, the Fourth of July, Christmas Eve, and New Year's Eve. Specific hours for these holidays may vary depending by location, and the page points customers in the direction of their store locator.
Grocery store staffing on Labor Day
Labor Day is intended as a holiday to recognize the contributions of workers in the United States. The irony, certainly not lost on many service workers, is that with more people having the day off, more people will want to engage in activities that require staffing. Hence, the special sales many retailers regularly have over the long holiday weekend.
Which stores, restaurants, or other institutions are closed or open on Labor Day isn't necessarily consistent. For the most part, major grocery store chains remain open on Labor Day, possibly due to the amount of people who plan backyard barbecues or other get-togethers with food and drink. Safeway, Kroger, Albertson's, Whole Foods, Trader Joe's, Publix, and other similar large chains will all be open for regular hours on this year's Labor Day, though pharmacy hours may vary at these locations.
One large chain that does seem to be closing its doors on Labor Day –- and it's a biggie -– is Costco. Which means those hoping to swing by the big box retailer to pick up a flat-screen TV, some new tires, or a fan-favorite pizzas will be left wanting.
Most Aldi locations will close at 6pm on Labor Day
All Aldi locations are open on Labor Day, good news in the eyes of those looking to stock up on holiday snacks and drinks while on a budget, considering how cheap the prices at Aldi can be. As far as determining the exact hours of your nearest location, each one has its specific Labor Day hours posted, and can be found through the store locator.
But judging by a quick skim through various locations, most Aldi stores will be closing at 6pm on Labor Day 2023, which this year falls on September 4th. This seems to be the case regardless of how early or late they normally open (though most also seem to be opening during their regular time), and no matter what time they typically close.
That said, if you want to be absolutely certain about the hours of your local Aldi –- lest you be deprived of a much-needed Mama Cozzi's Pizza, a bag of Simply Nature White Cheddar Puffs, or any of the other items among shoppers' most beloved Aldi products –- you will want to check out that store locator for yourself. Or just plan on getting everything on your list in the days before.