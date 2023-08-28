Crosshatch Your Hot Dog Before Grilling For The Perfect Crispy Char

There's an undeniable charm to a simple, straightforward hot dog on a bun. The hot dog is a humble food, and that's one of its strengths. On the other hand, one of the virtues of the hot dog's simplicity is that it is something of a blank canvas. Whether we're talking about a Chicago-style hot dog or a bacon-wrapped Sonora dog, this is a grill-top favorite that can be plussed up in so many ways.

That includes finding ways to give your dog the perfect char. You may have seen some chefs or backyard grill masters cutting a few x's into their franks before throwing them on the grill. In theory, the shallow, intersecting cuts are supposed to release a limited amount of fats and juices, leaving most of them intact while allowing the outer layer to get nice and crispy.

Most importantly, this method is intended to ensure an even distribution of heat during the grilling process. We've all been offered a hot dog that's been burnt or burst open unexpectedly while cooking. It's also true that were it better rendered, these slits and chars would actually make for a far better hot dog, rather than one you're eating just because there aren't any non-burnt ones around. To that end, there are a few different options.