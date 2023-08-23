The 15 Best Brunch Spots In Boston
From Downtown to Back Bay to Beacon Hill, Boston's eclectic neighborhoods are packed with amazing restaurants for dinner, lunch, and beyond. But don't forget about brunch! The options for this meal are endless, from cozy casual cafes to fine dining establishments perfect for spoiling visiting family on a weekend afternoon.
You don't ever need an excuse for having brunch with some of your favorite people. So when the weekend rolls around, work up an appetite for eggs Benedict, omelets, fried chicken and waffles, and some truly amazing bloody marys. There are some more unusual options on the menu too, so even those bored of traditional brunch dishes will find something to tempt their jaded taste buds.
If you're not sure what type of food you fancy tucking into for brunch this weekend — or you're looking for some brunch inspiration, we've picked 15 of the city's best brunch spots to help you get started. The only question is, which one will you be visiting?
1. Lulu's Allston (Allston)
First up, Lulu's Allston is a classic choice for brunching in Boston. You can brunch seven days a week here, from 11:30 a.m. until 3 p.m. on weekdays and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekends. Lulu's can get pretty busy, so we'd recommend joining the waitlist online before you get here.
This is the perfect place for a boozy brunch with friends. Here, you can enjoy classic brunch cocktails like mimosas and bloody marys, as well as imaginative libations like spiked iced coffees made with salted caramel or banana bourbon.
We know you're hungry, so dive into the Sausage McMuff, made with a sausage patty, American cheese, an egg, a griddled English muffin, and potatoes. The Short Rib Mac & Cheese is making our tummies rumble, too. There are lighter bites and shareable dishes on the menu too, like the Crispy Brussels with spicy maple syrup, Allston Jumbo Wings with a variety of sauces, and a delicious Esquites Dip made with roasted corn, cotija cheese, and crema.
2. Alden and Harlow (Cambridge)
We mentioned we would have some options for those bored of traditional brunch offerings, and it doesn't come much better — or more innovative — than Alden and Harlow in Cambridge. This place is buzzing on the weekends, so reservations are recommended, with brunch served in the cozy subterranean dining room on Saturdays and Sundays from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
Try the Farm Vegetable Shakshouka with feta and vegetables, the Pickled Corn Biscuits & Gravy made with Thai sausage, or the crispy, delicious Sweet Corn Pancakes with honey, ricotta, and roasted cherries. The N.Y. Strip Steak and Eggs Benedict dish also looks pretty awesome, with herb hollandaise, bacon jam, and cornbread.
To wash everything down there's a small but perfectly curated menu of rotating seasonal cocktails, including a classic bloody mary with your choice of spirit. Or, you can try the gin-based Strawberry Swing, or the potent-yet-refreshing Morning Glory, made with Dolin Genepy liqueur, mezcal, lime, and mint.
3. The Painted Burro (Somerville)
With one location in Somerville — as well as another in nearby Waltham – you're guaranteed a bottomless Mexican brunch at its finest at either of The Painted Burro's Boston locations. It's $25 for an all-you-can-eat spectacular for an hour and a half every weekend, served on Saturdays and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Kick things off with a frozen Tequila Sunrise or a Hair of The Dog, which is basically a spiked horchata iced coffee that will set you up for the feast to come. Here you can expect huevos rancheros, chilaquiles, tortas, tacos, and all the usual suspects, plus a huge range of tapas to share, from esquites with chipotle mayo to wings in a chile agave glaze to roasted cauliflower with green chile salsa.
For entrees, consider the El Montanero "Superbeasto," with eggs, pork charro beans, Baja crema, chorizo, burro rice, fried plantain, and chipotle mayo served up with two crispy tortillas. One thing you're definitely not going to be after brunch at The Painted Burro is hungry.
4. Krasi (Back Bay)
A Greek brunch at Krasi — the name means "wine" — is always a great choice, but even more delicious on a hot summer's day. Bring your friends and family along between 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays, and dive into the restaurant's extensive cocktail list as you peruse the menu. The Krasi Mimosa with dill and mango or the Petalouda Spritz with house-made Kleos aperitivo are both popular choices.
Speaking of the menu, it's packed with sweet and savory options to suit all tastes. On the sweet side, try the Baklava Crueller, Sfakianopita cheese pie with whipped cream, pistachio, and honey, or the Rizogalo — a coconut milk rice pudding with strawberry-pistachio granola.
Fans of savory dishes will love the Avga Me Patates, shredded potatoes with eggs, goat cheese cream, and louza (dry-cured pork loin), or the Strapatsada, a scramble with feta and tomatoes, served with frigania toast.
5. Rosebud American Kitchen (Somerville)
Brunch in a cool 1940s vintage diner car? Sign us up. You can enjoy brunch on weekdays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and weekends from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Somerville's Rosebud American Kitchen, with an impressive menu of breakfast and brunch delights to satisfy even the heartiest appetite.
Grab a spiked Kentucky Iced Coffee with Evan Williams bourbon and amaretto or a Rosebud Bloody Mary, or stick to alcohol-free options like the Classic Lime Rickey or Housemade Ginger Beer if you're brunching after a late night. On the menu, you'll find everything from Plain Jane Pancakes with butter and maple syrup to mixed berry french toast. There are plenty of Benedicts to choose from too, like the Porto Benny with caramelized onion, eggs, and smoke-cured linguica sausage.
This character-packed diner is the perfect spot for brunch any day of the week. With such an extensive menu, a repeat trip is practically mandatory.
6. Reelhouse (East Boston)
When the sun is shining over the neighborhood of East Boston, come for brunch at Reelhouse, with its seafood-focused menu. Served Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., brunch here is a pescatarian's delight, with everything from oysters to clam ceviche, lobster, and vast sharing seafood platters loaded to the gills with the fruits of the sea.
Order sharing dishes like crab fried rice or calamari for the table, or try the Salmon Cake Benedict with poached eggs on an English muffin topped with Hollandaise and a side of home fries. The Tipico Montenero is a must-try too: Sirloin steak tips with shishito and chicharon, poached eggs, as well as rice and beans.
On the sweet side of things, we highly recommend getting some blueberry madeleines. The Brioche French Toast with berry compote is perfect for those not in the mood for anything savory, too.
7. The Neighborhood Restaurant (Somerville)
Somerville is packed with excellent brunch spots, and they don't come much better than The Neighborhood Restaurant. This family-run Somerville institution opened in 1983, and these days it's open from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily. All the usual brunch suspects are on offer here, from omelets to French toast. Many dishes have a Portuguese twist, as the owners have their roots in sunny Portugal.
Grab a brunch sandwich or order an omelet with peppers, onions, cheese, and salsa with a side of toast and home fries. For sweet treats, the Stuffed French Toast with fresh strawberries, strawberry glaze, and whipped cream is delicious and comes with sausage, eggs, toast, and home fries.
The Portuguese Breakfast is always a popular choice, with eggs, linguica, shrimp cake, rice and beans, cod cake, meat cake, and a side of home fries and toast. In the unlikely event you're still hungry after brunch, grab something to take home from the attached bakery.
8. Lincoln Tavern & Restaurant (South Boston)
Wood-fired pizzas and brunch options that feel more like lunch? That's what's on offer at Lincoln Tavern & Restaurant in South Boston, where the lines between brunch and lunch are blurry — or maybe that's just one too many cocktails talking.
Speaking of cocktails, the menu here includes delights like the 425 Old Fashioned with Woodford Reserve, bitters, vanilla, and chai, or the fresh, fruity Lady Lincoln with Ketel One Botanical, lemon, mint, blackberry, and elderflower liqueur. You can enjoy these cocktails and more over brunch seven days a week, from opening until 3 p.m.
The loaded hashbrowns with crème fraîche, cheese, bacon, and scallions have us salivating, as does the Chronic bacon, with bacon braised in maple syrup and cider, served with berries and French toast bites with a cornflake crust. There are seafood options like shrimp cocktails and oysters on the weekend brunch menu, too.
9. Harvest (Cambridge)
Looking to impress a date or show visiting family one of the city's most elegant brunch spots? Harvest offers farm-to-table dining and it's been a stalwart of the Boston brunch scene since it opened its doors in 1975. Brunch here is strictly a weekend affair, served from 11 a.m. to 2:45 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays. In winter, you can enjoy fireside dining; in the summer, the covered terrace is the perfect place to brunch.
On the menu are delights like Salmon Tartare with avocado and pickled chili, classic New England Lobster Rolls, or the Nashville Hot Halloumi sandwich on toasted brioche with fermented serrano honey and aioli. There's also an innovative cheese menu where you can choose from three different varieties of cheese — or enjoy them all — including Shropshire Blue from the United Kingdom and Humboldt Fog goat's cheese from California, served with toast, fruit, and nuts.
The cocktail menu has some interesting cocktails like the Brattle in Bloom with hibiscus, sparkling wine, Lillet Rose, and grapefruit. There are also plenty of alcohol-free choices for those dry brunch-ers, like the Cucumber Lime Rickey with salted cucumber cordial or the Pigeon Cove Kombucha from Gloucester, Massachusetts.
10. Frenchie Wine Bistro (South End)
Frenchie Wine Bistro in Boston's South End serves up a delicious brunch Thursday through Sunday in an intimate, cozy, Parisian-style wine bar. Brunch cocktails here are practically mandatory, whether you order a Bellini or treat yourself to a Limoncello Spritz with prosecco and club soda.
You can also get an artisanal cheese or charcuterie board to share or try one of the many eggs benedict options including an indulgent lobster version. Speaking of indulgent, how about the White Truffle Croque Monsieur or Duck Confit Hash with sweet potato and hollandaise?
Did we mention the oysters? For around $22, you can order a half dozen of the oyster of the day. Those with a sweet tooth can dive into Frenchie Toast with berries, maple syrup, and chocolate sauce or the Nutella Crepe with caramelized banana.
Frenchie Wine Bistro is the perfect place to linger over weekend brunch and a few cocktails. Whether you're dining with a date, friends, or family, there's something to suit all tastes on the menu.
11. Brassica Kitchen + Cafe (Jamaica Plain)
Come to Jamaica Plain on a Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and you can get brunch at Brassica Kitchen + Cafe. This place is renowned for its legendary crunchy fried chicken, so get the chicken and waffles with maple and hot sauce or the fried chicken, biscuits, and gravy.
Need more carbs? The Brunch Fried Rice comes with fried chicken, tofu, bacon, or veggie sausage and is packed with flavor. Anyone who thought brussel sprouts couldn't possibly be delicious is about to be proven wrong, too — here, these little green cabbages are served with an umami-packed miso, lemon, and maple glaze.
Also on offer is a small yet imaginative cocktail list. Try For the Birds with tequila, lemongrass, pineapple, coconut, chamomile, and punt e mes or something more on the tart side with the Endearing Endeavor with vodka, lemon, sour cherry shrub, and Tim's Beach rose vinegar.
12. Darryl's Corner Bar & Kitchen (South End)
Is there anything more comforting for brunch than cozy Southern cuisine? If you find yourself longing for a New Orleans-inspired jazz brunch, get down to Darryl's Corner Bar & Kitchen in South End.
Serving up an all-you-can-eat brunch buffet from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sundays, you can enjoy a backdrop of live jazz as the soundtrack to your comfort food. Speaking of comfort food, all your favorites are here, from waffles and eggs to cheddar grits, cajun home fries, candied yams, barbecue ribs, fried catfish, and more.
For around $26 per person, Darryl's brunch buffet is a pretty good value too. Such good value, in fact, that you should have more than enough cash left for a couple of the restaurant's amazing cocktails. Try the Sweet Tea Mojito with housemade sweet tea, or give South of the Border a go, Darryl's take on the bloody mary.
13. Buttermilk & Bourbon (Back Bay)
Sunday brunch at Buttermilk & Bourbon in Boston's Back Bay can get pretty buzzy, and reservations are recommended at this New Orleans-style restaurant. This is authentic Southern cuisine, right down to the must-order fresh fried beignets.
Get the Peach French Toast with candied pecans and bourbon caramel, try the house special Buttermilk Fried Chicken with cheddar-bourbon waffles, or order the Low Country Scramble, made with roasted tomato relish, Andouille sausage, and jalapeño grits. If you're feeling especially fancy you can also get the oysters of the day with horseradish cream and pink pepper mignonette.
Drinks have similar Southern flair, from the Creole Old Fashioned with creole bitters and crawfish boil bitters to the Heatwave with Olmeca Altos Tequila, passionfruit puree, liqueur, lime, and jalapeños. The Blackened Bloody Mary here is made with lemon shandy and comes with a poached shrimp garnish, ensuring it's a popular brunch choice.
The food here is so good that you might find yourself wanting to recreate some of the dishes at home. Luckily, Buttermilk & Bourbon sells a range of merch including Jason's Cookbook packed with recipes from the restaurant, so you can whip up brunch specials in the comfort of your own kitchen.
14. Grana at The Langham (Downtown)
Special occasions, celebrations, or dates call for sophisticated fine dining at Grana at the Langham. Definitely make a reservation, as it can be busy here during brunch service on weekends, which is from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays.
For around $72 you can enjoy the prix-fixe menu with four starters, including Rice Pudding Arancini and Lobster Cannoli, and one entree choice. Entrees include Banana Bread French Toast, Eggs in Purgatory, and Carbonara Benedict with pancetta and a rich hollandaise made with pecorino. There are also small plates, like the Lobster Cannoli with optional caviar, Crab Avocado Toast, and Tiramisu Overnight Oats.
On the drinks front, get the house bloody mary Tomato Tomahto, or dive into the Drinks to Share menu and order Spill the Beans, with vodka, vanilla, cold brew, Mocha Mint Kahlua, and peppermint whipped cream. There's also a healthy selection of fresh-pressed juices and smoothies, like the fresh-pressed orange, carrot, and turmeric juice or the Cinnamon Almond Smoothie.
15. Saltie Girl (Back Bay)
Staying in Back Bay, we're finishing off our pick of Boston's top brunch spots with this cute, cozy seafood bar. Saltie Girl serves up a wonderful brunch packed with all the flavors of the sea from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekends. Reservations are encouraged, as this place is popular.
Speaking of, you can order impressive seafood towers, New York-style smoked fish, lobster frites, and lobster rolls to your heart's content at Saltie Girl. But the menu's standout dish has to be the fried lobster and waffles with spicy maple syrup and corn butter.
Don't fancy lobster? The smoked salmon flatbread with egg, crème fraîche, and American caviar is a must, and there are some great steak options on offer too, like the steak and eggs with Wagyu rib cap and potato hash, or the dry-aged steak tartare toast with truffle aioli and quail's egg on buttered brioche.