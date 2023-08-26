Amp Up The Texture Of Your Salad With Peeled (Not Chopped) Veggies

For this trick, make sure to wash your vegetables first. Next, trim the ends, and if using longer vegetables, like carrots, chop them in half crosswise. Then, carefully slice long, thin ribbons from the vegetable using a peeler. Mix these in a bowl with other ribbon vegetables or salad ingredients and add a dressing. If you use vegetables with hard or tough skin, like beetroot or pumpkin, peel this exterior skin first and discard (or make vegetable chips). If the outside skin is soft and tender, like with yellow squash or cucumber, peel this into your salad mix. You'll get a wonderful mixture of ribbon textures and colors.

If you want wider ribbons, consider using the common Y-shaped peeler or a straight peeler (the type you would use for potatoes). However, if you use a julienne peeler with serrated teeth, you can achieve smaller, more uniform strands. If you prefer the ribbons to be longer so that you can curl them decoratively into your salad, do not cut them in half. Peelers are not the only way to achieve thin ribbons; a mandoline slicer would also give a similar result to longer vegetables; just mind your fingers.