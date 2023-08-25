Can Non-Dairy Milks Be Frozen?

If you've ever gone away on a long holiday, you've probably had to pop a thing or two in the freezer to keep it from going bad. For example, you can freeze your milk so that when you come back from your vacation, you can still use it. But, what if you're a non-dairy milk drinker? Can you still freeze your milk to prevent it from going bad?

As it turns out, yes! You can freeze non-dairy milk, regardless of what type you drink, without spoiling it. Just know that when you take it out of the freezer, non-dairy milk can separate and become slightly grainy. You may have to shake it up in order to get it back to its original appearance.

Whether you're about to head out on a long vacation, or you've got another reason for popping your milk in the freezer, here's what to know about freezing dairy milk alternatives. We've also got some tips about what do with it once you're ready to thaw it out.