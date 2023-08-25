Can Non-Dairy Milks Be Frozen?
If you've ever gone away on a long holiday, you've probably had to pop a thing or two in the freezer to keep it from going bad. For example, you can freeze your milk so that when you come back from your vacation, you can still use it. But, what if you're a non-dairy milk drinker? Can you still freeze your milk to prevent it from going bad?
As it turns out, yes! You can freeze non-dairy milk, regardless of what type you drink, without spoiling it. Just know that when you take it out of the freezer, non-dairy milk can separate and become slightly grainy. You may have to shake it up in order to get it back to its original appearance.
Whether you're about to head out on a long vacation, or you've got another reason for popping your milk in the freezer, here's what to know about freezing dairy milk alternatives. We've also got some tips about what do with it once you're ready to thaw it out.
How to freeze different types of non-dairy milk
Freezing non-dairy milk alternatives is actually pretty straightforward. To do so, you'll want to pour it into an airtight, sealed container and make sure your freezer is set to between about 32 and 39 degrees Fahrenheit. If your freezer is any warmer, your milk's temperature might not drop low enough to kill bacteria, meaning that when you go to drink it, it can make you quite sick.
Besides these recommendations, it's important to know that each kind of non-dairy milk has its own unique properties that can change the way it freezes. Soy milk and oat milk, for example, freeze almost the same as cow's milk does. Both of these types of milk separate out after they thaw, but if you shake or blend them, you can get them back to normal.
On the other hand, almond milk and coconut milk tend to change their texture once you freeze them. Both these kinds of milk separate out, and even after you shake them, they don't always go back to their original smooth state. While it's still possible to freeze them, just note that once they're thawed, they may not be good for much other than cooking.
What to do with frozen non-dairy milk after thawing
If you've frozen your non-dairy milk, you might start to think, "What do I do with it now?" As mentioned earlier, non-dairy milk's texture and appearance can change after thawing, which means it might not be suitable for drinking on its own or adding to a cup of coffee. However, that doesn't mean you have to throw it away.
One easy way to use up thawed-out non-dairy milk is to blend it into smoothies. Since the drink is blended anyway, you won't be able to notice any changes in the milk's texture. Another way to use up non-dairy milk that's been frozen and then thawed out is to use it in cooking and baking. You can simply substitute recipes that call for regular milk or use it in non-dairy-specific recipes. Either way, since you're combining the milk with other ingredients, any changes in the drink's consistency or texture become irrelevant.