Use Fritos As A Burger Topping For A Satisfying Crunch

It's hard to beat a basic burger. A thick patty of ground meat nestled between a bun and topped with lettuce, tomato, cheese, or onion is hard to match, but for those looking to add something a little different and a little crunchy, Fritos corn chips is here to save the day.

Craving that crunch isn't unique; humans are hardwired to incorporate sound and sensation when they eat. According to a 2015 study by Charles Spence, Ph.D., a gastrophysicist and professor of experimental psychology at the Crossmodal Research Laboratory at the University of Oxford, the sound and sensation of crunch add to the overall enjoyment of eating or drinking. "Sound is the forgotten flavour sense," he said in the study, and if the popularity of snacks like potato chips and nuts is any indication, he's not wrong.

In short, the sounds and sensation of crunchy food can make the act of eating even more enjoyable. One of the most popular ways to add that crunch to your favorite burger is with the deliciously salty, crispy, and corn-filled flavor of Fritos Corn Chips. While the masses have added Fritos to chili, soups, and as a dipping chip for decades, it's time for the humble corn snack to become the next loud and proud burger topping.