Use Fritos As A Burger Topping For A Satisfying Crunch
It's hard to beat a basic burger. A thick patty of ground meat nestled between a bun and topped with lettuce, tomato, cheese, or onion is hard to match, but for those looking to add something a little different and a little crunchy, Fritos corn chips is here to save the day.
Craving that crunch isn't unique; humans are hardwired to incorporate sound and sensation when they eat. According to a 2015 study by Charles Spence, Ph.D., a gastrophysicist and professor of experimental psychology at the Crossmodal Research Laboratory at the University of Oxford, the sound and sensation of crunch add to the overall enjoyment of eating or drinking. "Sound is the forgotten flavour sense," he said in the study, and if the popularity of snacks like potato chips and nuts is any indication, he's not wrong.
In short, the sounds and sensation of crunchy food can make the act of eating even more enjoyable. One of the most popular ways to add that crunch to your favorite burger is with the deliciously salty, crispy, and corn-filled flavor of Fritos Corn Chips. While the masses have added Fritos to chili, soups, and as a dipping chip for decades, it's time for the humble corn snack to become the next loud and proud burger topping.
Try These Frito Combinations On Your Next Burger
Adding Fritos to your burger doesn't have to be complicated. It can be as simple as sprinkling a palm's worth of corn snacks over a cooked burger before gelling it with the condiments and bread. Another way to add Fritos to your burger is to combine it with the meat. Whether making a classic (not dry) turkey burger or a standard beef burger, that warm crunch of lightly salted corn-flavored or Flamin' Hot Fritos elevates the burger experience to otherworldly.
Of course, adding Fritos as a burger topper can get even more elaborate. Revive the classic Frito Pie by mixing Fritos with chili and diced onions to pour over a plain cheeseburger, or add a favorite Frito dip flavor to the hamburger. Don't be afraid to try various combinations and other condiments, like a barbecue Frito chili pie burger, the next time you feel like indulging. If that Frito Pie topper or the chips escape the confines of the bun, don't fret. Scoop the corn goodness back onto the bun, or eat them in lieu of french fries or other chips.
For the next backyard cookout or family burger night, buy a bag of Fritos and surprise the tastebuds. You may never go back to the same old burger again.
From Humble Beginnings, Fritos Still Makes The Mouth Water
Fritos corn chips have reigned as one of the most popular chips on the market since 1932, when C.E. Doolin purchased his first bag of corn chips at a tiny market in San Antonio, Texas. He liked it so much that he bought the recipe, began making Fritos corn chips in his mother's kitchen, and sold the treats from his Model T Ford.
In 1961, Fritos merged with the H.W. Lay & Company, and Frito-Lay, Inc. was born, becoming one of the largest snack food companies in the U.S. Since then, the humble deep-fried corn chip has expanded to include dozens of flavors like Chili Cheese, BBQ, and Flamin' Hot and in shapes ranging from scroops to twists.
For those bored with traditional burger combinations, imagine adding the many different flavors of Fritos — the mild burn of the Jalapeño Fritos or the sweet and tangy profile of the Honey BBQ Fritos — to an otherwise mundane burger. For the truly adventurous, try mixing different flavors of Fritos on one patty for ever-intriguing gastro possibilities.