Where To Eat In Rio De Janeiro 2023

It's no secret that Brazilian food can be absolutely delicious. From the Northeast's delightful shrimp moqueca to São Paulo's sushi scene, Brazil has some incredible eats to offer — even beyond its famous all-you-can-eat BBQ restaurants. However, while Brazilian cuisine can certainly be wonderful, it is not always easy for tourists to find the best restaurants while traveling in "The Land of the Palms," as the Tupi people once called it.

This was especially apparent back in 2016 when The New York Times journalist, David Segal, headed to Rio de Janeiro and hinted that it was just too hard for him to find a good place to eat. The critic wrote, "[D]on't assume that you will find one of these standouts [restaurants] by chance. Without a plan, you are more than likely to wind up at one of the city's many subpar pizza parlors." While Segal's review is perhaps a little bit too critical (There are plenty of great pizza options in Rio), it is also true that foreigners might need a little bit of help to find the city's best eateries.

The good news is that we have taken the time to try out more than a few Rio de Janeiro restaurants, and compiled a list of our 2023 top picks. From a bistro that serves grilled fish on a literal sword to a farm-to-table buffet with extraordinarily fresh vegetables, these are some of our favorite places to eat in the "Cidade Maravilhosa."