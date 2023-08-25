The Bubble Wrap Hack That Makes A Perfect Chocolate Garnish

If you're whisking, blending, or gently folding your way into any kind of dessert at home, you're already doing enough. At the end of the day, the old maxim that "it's not how it looks, it's how it tastes" rings true as ever, at least when it comes to recreational baking. But sometimes, adding a superfluous — but nonetheless delightful — finishing touch to your dessert can make a sweet treat taste even better.

Before you go filling your cart with fancy frosting tips and molds from your nearest pastry supply store, take a look around your house. You'd be surprised at the decorating tools lying around in plain sight. Take bubble wrap, which can serve as an unlikely chocolate mold that, when chilled, yields thin sheets of dimpled chocolate that are perfect for decorating cakes, cupcakes, or any other chocolate dessert you have in the oven. Here's how to use the packing product to your confectionary advantage.