How To Turn Your Old Electronics Into Free Groceries At Costco

Costco outsources its trade-in process to a company called Phobio, which handles the evaluation and processing of electronic devices that customers want to trade in. While Phobio claims to be "trusted by leading carriers, manufacturers and retailers worldwide" on the Costco trade-in page, not all consumers have glowing reviews of the company. In fact, a Reddit thread details one user's poor experience with Phobio when attempting to trade in a new computer.

According to the poster, Phobio denied their trade-in and sent back a visibly damaged computer complete with scratches, as well as a "screwed up SSD," which is a type of storage device that contains RAM and other types of data. When the person complained to Costco, they were told the store could do nothing about the issue since the trade-in was through Phobio and not Costco directly. A commenter chimed in to offer their perspective, claiming that Phobio went back on its original quote of $210 because it classified a fingerprint on the screen as damage. As a result, the new offer was just $40.

Costco memberships are intended to provide many benefits to shoppers, so it stands to reason that members would become irritated by poor experiences. It appears that these complaints are just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to Costco's trade-in partner.