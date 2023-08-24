The Best Way To Reheat Meatloaf Without Drying It Out

One of the best aspects of making a delicious meatloaf is that often there will be leftovers so that the meal can be enjoyed in the following days. After initially cooking meatloaf, it is essential to let it fully cool down before planning to store it in the fridge or freezer. Once cooled, wrap the meatloaf in plastic cling wrap or aluminum foil, or opt for a sizeable tight-sealed container to protect any glaze added to the dish. The meatloaf can be stored in the fridge for three days, or if you want to enjoy the leftovers at a later date, the loaf can be stored in a freezer for up to two months.

Whether in the fridge or frozen, when you are ready to try leftovers, the meatloaf should be left out to get to room temperature. This will help ensure a more even heat throughout the loaf.

For the best reheating results, preheat the oven to 250 F. Place the meatloaf on a cooking tray and add some water or broth — around one to two teaspoons, per Insanely Good. Cover the tray with aluminum foil and place in the oven for 25-30 minutes. Take out the meatloaf and let it cool for a few minutes before slicing and serving. There are also other tips for reheating this dish in the oven, including how to get a crispier finish.