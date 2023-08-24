The Best Way To Reheat Meatloaf Without Drying It Out
One of the best aspects of making a delicious meatloaf is that often there will be leftovers so that the meal can be enjoyed in the following days. After initially cooking meatloaf, it is essential to let it fully cool down before planning to store it in the fridge or freezer. Once cooled, wrap the meatloaf in plastic cling wrap or aluminum foil, or opt for a sizeable tight-sealed container to protect any glaze added to the dish. The meatloaf can be stored in the fridge for three days, or if you want to enjoy the leftovers at a later date, the loaf can be stored in a freezer for up to two months.
Whether in the fridge or frozen, when you are ready to try leftovers, the meatloaf should be left out to get to room temperature. This will help ensure a more even heat throughout the loaf.
For the best reheating results, preheat the oven to 250 F. Place the meatloaf on a cooking tray and add some water or broth — around one to two teaspoons, per Insanely Good. Cover the tray with aluminum foil and place in the oven for 25-30 minutes. Take out the meatloaf and let it cool for a few minutes before slicing and serving. There are also other tips for reheating this dish in the oven, including how to get a crispier finish.
How to give your meatloaf a good crisp
Reheating meatloaf in the oven gives it evenly distributed heat and has several other advantages. Putting the loaf in the oven on a cooking tray makes the flavors even more prominent in the dish. This method also helps ensure the meatloaf stays juicy. If your meatloaf does not already have a glaze, then you can add a little barbecue sauce or ketchup to the top, which gives a bit more flavor and helps moisten the dish, as suggested by Eat Pallet.
Another advantage to placing leftover meatloaf in the oven is that it gives the loaf a chance to crisp. To achieve a good crisp, remove the tinfoil from the top of the meatloaf the last few minutes it reheats in the oven. If you want it to be even more crispy, use a wire rack instead of a cooking tray for reheating. Remember to place a dish underneath the meatloaf to prevent drippings from falling on the oven.
When time is no issue, using a slow cooker to reheat meatloaf can give flavorful results while retaining moisture. This can take around two to three hours.
These methods are great for reheating large loaves of leftovers but may be too time-consuming when you only need to heat a slice. For that, the microwave can be convenient.
Microwaves are perfect for small servings
If you want to reheat a small serving of your leftover meatloaf, the microwave offers the most convenience while retaining the taste. Place the meatloaf on a microwave-safe dish and cover with a damp paper towel. Heat it for roughly one minute per slice. Similar to the oven method, you can add a few drops of water to the meatloaf slices to ensure they do not dry out. To give the leftover pieces a good crisp, use a microwave browner or crisper plate, as suggested by Insanely Good. It bears mentioning that the microwave should be avoided if you want to reheat an entire loaf.
A skillet can also be a helpful method when reheating just meatloaf slices. Add water to the skillet as it warms up, and place it on medium heat. Once warm, add your meatloaf slice and cover with a lid. Heat it for 1-2 minutes, then flip and heat for another minute. If you are searching for a nicely crisped meatloaf slice, add some oil while it cooks on the skillet.