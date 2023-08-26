Amp Up Your Brunch Burger With The Flavors Of Your Bloody Mary

There is almost no cocktail that shares such a distinction as a perfectly made Bloody Mary. The drink has an incredibly unique flavor and it's also one cocktail that can be enjoyed with nearly any meal of the day. Bloody Mary garnishes have gotten more extreme as they've evolved through the years, from something as simple as a celery stick to nowadays holding a small entree's worth of garnishment — a favorite being a mini burger. But what if you changed the game? Instead of garnishing your cocktail with a burger, try garnishing your burger with a Bloody Mary.

The concept is simple: break down the Bloody Mary's flavors and add them as burger components. No, this doesn't mean placing a whole celery stick on top of your patty. It's all in the iconic sauces and sandwich-friendly versions of the typical glass garnishments. You already know that the brunch cocktail's savory saltiness makes it a delish drink. So, you can be confident that the same flavors can also amp up your typical burger experience.