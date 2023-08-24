Finally, A Way To Make Cleaning A Sieve A Breeze

Sieves are an essential kitchen tool, but they can be challenging to clean when food particles become lodged in the fine mesh. The right cleaning technique can save you some hassle in the kitchen, while also keeping the mesh in good condition. The trick is to wash the sieve immediately after using it. That way, you can easily rinse any lingering food debris rather than battling with crusted-over gunk once it dries. To do so, first turn the sieve over and shake out any food particles clinging to the mesh. You can deposit debris into the trash or over your sink if you have a garbage disposal.

While the sieve is still turned over, use hot water to rinse the mesh and dislodge any stuck food. Next, wet a cloth or sponge, and apply a small amount of mild dish soap to it. Take the damp cloth and use it to gently clean the inside and outside of the sieve. Once the tool is completely clean and free of food debris, rinse the remaining soap and place the sieve over a clean towel on the counter until it dries. While this technique is ideal for immediate cleaning, you'll need to bring out the big guns if the sieve is extremely dirty.