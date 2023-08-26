The Key To Great Home-Canned Salsa Is Peeling Your Tomatoes First

If you find yourself with too many ripe garden tomatoes this summer or just get a good deal on tomatoes at the farmer's market, making canned salsa is a fun way to make sure your hard-earned tomatoes don't go to waste over the winter. But if you've ever canned tomatoes before, you probably have heard of one major dilemma: whether you should leave the skins on or peel them off.

Though it's an extra step, you should peel those skins. The first reason has to do with taste and texture. Canned tomatoes are smoother and taste better without the skins, meaning you will end up with a more flavorful salsa if you go to the trouble of peeling the fruits first. The second reason is that, according to the USDA, removing tomato skin before canning is safer, as it cuts down on the risk of foodborne illness. So, even though removing the skin of your tomatoes will take more time, it is key to making tasty and safe homemade canned salsa.