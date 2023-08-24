When Grilling Chicken, Be Sure To Always Put Your Dark Meat On First

When it comes to grilling or barbecuing, there's nothing wrong with a great steak, but chicken is where it's at — especially since (as USA Today pointed out) it's the most researched cut of meat among foods that'll hit a BBQ.

This may indicate two things: People love throwing chicken into a pit, but might not know how to cook it correctly. After all, a few mistakes need to be avoided when grilling poultry, and one of the more often overlooked steps involves dark meat. When barbecuing chicken thighs or legs, people typically cook them alongside breasts or wings (which isn't necessarily wrong), but the problem is they usually get treated the same. In short, because the nature of each cut of meat on a bird is different, you should place the dark meat on the grill first.

There are various reasons why this is important. However, the most significant are because of dark meat's bone, skin, and muscle composition, which differ from white meat.