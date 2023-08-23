Spaghetti Is A Truly Unexpected Replacement For Your Burger Bun

There's nothing like a juicy hamburger to kick off a cookout and enjoy the summer. While most of us stick with classic burger ingredients like pickles, ketchup, and mustard, there's an opportunity to get pretty creative with your hamburgers.

One such burger that will make you think outside the bun is the Spaghetti Burger, a twist on your classic American dinner that was first concocted by the genius chefs at a restaurant called PYT. Based out of Philadelphia, PYT invented this burger by swapping out the hamburger bun for piles of fried spaghetti. The result was so out there that it became featured on a TV show called The Chew, helping spaghetti burgers become a hit on social media.

The recipe is similar to that of a ramen burger, which is a hamburger made with ramen noodles as the burger bun instead of bread. However, the spaghetti burger involves classic Italian spaghetti pasta mixed with tasty garlic for a unique flavor. On top of that, it features spaghetti sauce and a meatball-style patty that makes it taste like you really are eating a bowl of your favorite pasta!