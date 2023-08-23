Spaghetti Is A Truly Unexpected Replacement For Your Burger Bun
There's nothing like a juicy hamburger to kick off a cookout and enjoy the summer. While most of us stick with classic burger ingredients like pickles, ketchup, and mustard, there's an opportunity to get pretty creative with your hamburgers.
One such burger that will make you think outside the bun is the Spaghetti Burger, a twist on your classic American dinner that was first concocted by the genius chefs at a restaurant called PYT. Based out of Philadelphia, PYT invented this burger by swapping out the hamburger bun for piles of fried spaghetti. The result was so out there that it became featured on a TV show called The Chew, helping spaghetti burgers become a hit on social media.
The recipe is similar to that of a ramen burger, which is a hamburger made with ramen noodles as the burger bun instead of bread. However, the spaghetti burger involves classic Italian spaghetti pasta mixed with tasty garlic for a unique flavor. On top of that, it features spaghetti sauce and a meatball-style patty that makes it taste like you really are eating a bowl of your favorite pasta!
How to make your own spaghetti burger buns
PYT may have been the first to come up with the idea of the spaghetti burger, but there are now plenty of recipes out there that you can use to whip one up yourself. That way, if you can't be bothered making a trip to Philadelphia, you can still enjoy this tasty burger.
To make a spaghetti bun, you'll need one box of spaghetti, three eggs, salt and pepper, and about ¼ cup of oil. Start by making up the spaghetti as you normally would on the stove. Once the spaghetti is cooked, drain the pasta and pour it into a mixing bowl. Let the pasta cool.
While the pasta is cooling down, mix the three eggs together with salt and pepper to season. Once the egg is whisked together, add them to the now cool spaghetti and toss the pasta. Spread out the spaghetti and egg mixture on a baking tray, cover with plastic wrap, and place underneath another flat baking tray. Freeze the spaghetti for about two hours, remove it, and use a round cookie cutter to cut it into bun shapes. Then, deep fry the spaghetti in canola oil until crispy. The last step is to sandwich a beef patty and your favorite toppings between two of them for a tasty burger!
Other wacky burger bun substitutions that you can try
Spaghetti isn't the only strange kind of burger bun out there. There are plenty of other substitutions that you can make if bread just isn't your thing. Another unique burger that PYT came up with was their crab cake burger. Similar to the spaghetti burger, this recipe ditched the classic bread buns. This time, however, they replaced the bread with delicious deep-fried crab cakes for a surf-n-turf twist on your average hamburger.
If you'd rather try the similar ramen burger, you can always do that too, although you won't be able to buy one at PYT. Luckily, they're easy to make at home. To make these burger buns, mix cooked ramen with raw egg, freeze them in ramekins to hold the shape, and then fry the frozen ramen until crispy. Then, add your beef patty and favorite burger toppings for a tasty dinner.
For a healthier burger bun substitution, you can trade the bun for iceberg lettuce leaves. Iceberg lettuce leaves are low-calorie, carb-free buns that work well even for those on special diets.