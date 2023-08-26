These Are The Chick-Fil-A Heirs And How Much They Are Really Worth

In 2020, it was reported that the combined worth of America's 50 wealthiest families topped $1.2 trillion. And $14.2 billion of this total came from the Cathy family, a dynasty that has made its wealth by starting and growing the well-known fast food brand Chick-fil-A.

Unlike many other fast food companies, Chick-fil-A remains a family-owned business, and the ethos of the Cathys is reflected in the business. For example, the Cathys' Christian beliefs mean all Chick-fil-A restaurants are closed on Sundays. More controversially, the company and family have repeatedly supported anti-LGBTQ+ charities.

On a business level, being family-owned has its benefits. Unlike other fast food companies such as McDonald's, individuals outside the family cannot purchase stock in the company. The lack of shareholders means that the value and profits of Chick-fil-A remain in the Cathy family from one generation to the next.

For the family's younger generations, the promise of huge inheritances — and a clear path to the top of the business world — are evident. But with the Cathy family growing ever larger, here's a breakdown of the Chick-fil-A heirs and how much they are worth.