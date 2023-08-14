Wendy's Is Rolling Out 2 New English Muffin Breakfast Sandwiches

From August 22 to September 3, you can pick up an English Muffin Combo for $2 off using the Wendy's app or website. The meal comes with the sandwich of your choice, as well as breakfast potatoes and a drink. The deal is available in the Rewards Store, under the Offers section, and can be applied to online orders for pick-up or delivery. You'll also earn points when using the app to order, which provides access to other delicious specials and deals during the year.

If you want to stop by your local Wendy's to take advantage of this deal, you can access it with your rewards card. When purchasing your order, simply scan the card to apply the savings. Remember, breakfast is only available at Wendy's during certain times, typically from the time the restaurant opens until 10:30 am. However, you should contact your closest location to determine the exact breakfast hours to ensure you don't miss out on this offer.