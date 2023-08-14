Wendy's Is Rolling Out 2 New English Muffin Breakfast Sandwiches
Per a press release shared with Daily Meal, Wendy's has some news for breakfast aficionados around the country. Starting August 22, the fast food chain is debuting two brand-new breakfast sandwiches featuring the iconic English muffin. Early morning diners can choose between eggs paired with grilled sausage or applewood smoked bacon. Both sandwiches come with gooey American cheese and a proprietary spicy brown butter blend that features black pepper for a combination of sweet and slight heat.
As Wendy's Global Vice President of Culinary Innovation, John Li, explained, a lot of trial and error went into developing the chain's latest breakfast offerings. "We tested 60 variations of our English Muffin Sandwiches before we landed on these light and fluffy English Muffins made with a touch of honey." For any fast food fans who might be curious about an English muffin breakfast sandwich that isn't from the Golden Arches, Wendy's is also running a special deal to promote its new menu items.
Enjoy a breakfast discount from Wendy's
From August 22 to September 3, you can pick up an English Muffin Combo for $2 off using the Wendy's app or website. The meal comes with the sandwich of your choice, as well as breakfast potatoes and a drink. The deal is available in the Rewards Store, under the Offers section, and can be applied to online orders for pick-up or delivery. You'll also earn points when using the app to order, which provides access to other delicious specials and deals during the year.
If you want to stop by your local Wendy's to take advantage of this deal, you can access it with your rewards card. When purchasing your order, simply scan the card to apply the savings. Remember, breakfast is only available at Wendy's during certain times, typically from the time the restaurant opens until 10:30 am. However, you should contact your closest location to determine the exact breakfast hours to ensure you don't miss out on this offer.