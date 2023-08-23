Torta Caprese Is An Italian Cake That Isn't What It Sounds Like

If you're just hearing about Torta Caprese for the first time, you might assume it's related to the globally-renowned Caprese salad. If you know some cursory Italian, you'll recognize that torta means cake. Put those two things together, and your imagination is bound to conjure up something confusing. A cake made with tomatoes and mozzarella? Far from it.

Torta Caprese is a type of flourless chocolate cake that stands out for its use of almond meal and whipped egg whites. Many flourless chocolate cakes are pretty dense, with a texture akin to fudge. There's nothing wrong with that, per se, but sometimes you want something a little lighter. In Torta Caprese, the almond meal provides structure, while the egg whites act as a leavening agent. The result is a gluten-free dessert with a texture that falls somewhere between a flourless fudge and a wheat flour crumb.

Torta Caprese and Caprese salad are actually connected. They are both named for the island of Capri, where they are thought to have originated (there is also some debate over the origin of Caprese salad). Capri, located off the coast of Naples, has a long history of famous guests. Roman Emperors Augustus and Tiberius spent ample leisure time there, and it later became a popular vacation spot for showbiz stars from Grace Kelly and Elizabeth Taylor to Leonardo DiCaprio and Mariah Carey. Tourism is a massive part of Capri's economy, and it reportedly led to the invention of Torta Caprese.